California teachers from throughout the state rallied and spoke out at the meeting of the board of directors of CalSTIRS to demand that it divest of Israeli bonds.

California teachers locals representing 200,000 teachers have called for the California State Teachers Retirement System CalSTIRS to divest their investments in Israeli bonds financing the genocide in Gaza.Teachers from throughout the state rallied on July 23, 2026 in Millbrae where theCalSTIRS board was meeting to call on it to divest of the fund's investments.They rallied across the street next to the SFO airport and then marched over to the meeting to speak out.For More Info:Production Of Labor Video Project