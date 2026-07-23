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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/31/2026
Americas San Francisco Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

US Premier Screening of “When ICE Melts – Testimonies from The Front Lines”

WHEN ICE MELTS
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Date:
Friday, July 31, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest
Location Details:
For Link Go To
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/us-premier-screening-of-when-ice-melts-testimonies-from-the-front-lines/
US Premier Screening of “When ICE Melts – Testimonies from The Front Lines”
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/us-premier-screening-of-when-ice-melts-testimonies-from-the-front-lines/
July 31 @ 5:00 pm pst/7:00 pm cst/8pm est
Zoom event
5:00PM (PST)/7:00 PM (CST)/8:00 PM (EST)
119 minutes (2026) by Kipp Hedges

Joining the panel after the film will be videographer Kipp Hedges and St. Paul labor historian Peter Rachleff

In this US premier screening of “When ICE Melts, Testimonies From The Frontlines” by videographer Kipp Hedges, we hear of the voices of trade unionists, historians and members of the community in Minneapolis and St. Paul about what happened in the fightback against ICE, the plan of the Fascist Trump government to crush the people of the City. They talk about why Minneapolis was targeted, how people organized to defend the immigrant community and why the unions and trade unionists became involved in fighting back against the ICE terror tactics.
Minneapolis which held a Teamster general strike in 1934 is connected to the fight today not only in Minneapolis but throughout the US. They also discuss the lessons of the San Francisco 1934 general strike and why this tactic of unions and working people is a critical tool to defend workers and fight the growing threats to working people and all democratic rights.

This is the first labor documentary to break the information blockade of the lessons of this historic struggle for working people in the US.
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2026/event/us-premie...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 23, 2026 12:00AM
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