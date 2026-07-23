US Premier Screening of “When ICE Melts – Testimonies from The Front Lines”July 31 @ 5:00 pm pst/7:00 pm cst/8pm estZoom event5:00PM (PST)/7:00 PM (CST)/8:00 PM (EST)119 minutes (2026) by Kipp HedgesJoining the panel after the film will be videographer Kipp Hedges and St. Paul labor historian Peter RachleffIn this US premier screening of “When ICE Melts, Testimonies From The Frontlines” by videographer Kipp Hedges, we hear of the voices of trade unionists, historians and members of the community in Minneapolis and St. Paul about what happened in the fightback against ICE, the plan of the Fascist Trump government to crush the people of the City. They talk about why Minneapolis was targeted, how people organized to defend the immigrant community and why the unions and trade unionists became involved in fighting back against the ICE terror tactics.Minneapolis which held a Teamster general strike in 1934 is connected to the fight today not only in Minneapolis but throughout the US. They also discuss the lessons of the San Francisco 1934 general strike and why this tactic of unions and working people is a critical tool to defend workers and fight the growing threats to working people and all democratic rights.This is the first labor documentary to break the information blockade of the lessons of this historic struggle for working people in the US.