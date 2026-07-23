Book Presentation – “Hubert Harrison: Forbidden Genius of Black Radicalism” By Professor Brian KwobaJuly 23 @ 10:00 am pst/7:00 pm NigeriaZoom eventBook Presentation of “Hubert Harrison: Forbidden Genius of Black Radicalism” By Professor Brian Kwoba – Associate Professor | Director of African and African American Studies (AAAS)The fight against racism in the US has been historically tied to the fight of the of the working class for power. Hubert Harrison is one of the most important theoreticians and political activists in the Black working class movement and in solidarity with socialists like Eugene Debs who led the Socialist Party.In an important book “Herbert Harrison Forbidden Genius of Black Radicalism” Brian Kwoba looks at his life and the political development of Hubert Harrison and his political and theoretical contributions. He was a supporter of the Socialist Party and was influenced by the Russian revolution in 1917 which shook the world. The radical changes brought by the revolution encouraged workers and the oppressed in the US to look at what a radical transformation would mean particularly for women and the Black people of the United States.Harrison understood that imperialism leads to world war and he educated workers in the United States that these wars were a direct result of the capitalist system and it’s crisis. Kwoba’s work is an important contribution to his life and understanding the issues we face today as another world war is in front of us.