From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
ILWU 10&6 Picket At C&H Crockett Refinery Workers Hit By Car & Pickets Stop Scabs At Plant
Hundreds of ILWU Local 10 longshore workers rallied to stop the working of the Tai Herald sugar ship from the Negros Island in the Philippines. Picketers were hit by a scab worker and the workers were successful in getting him arrested.
Hundreds of ILWU 10 longshore workers left their jobs shutting down ports in the Bay Area on July 21, 2026 and joined the ILWU Local picket lines at the C&H Crockett owned sugar refinery owned by the Fanjul family.
Strikers were also joined by Filipino community activists who joined the picket line in the morning. Later in the day a scab hit picketers and the rank and file put pressure on the police to arrest the scab. There have been numerous hit and run by scabs going through the picket lines.
After the conflict today the company got a cease and desist order and are spending millions of dollars to bring in scabs to continue to run the operation and bust the union.
Workers also demanded that the the hatch of the Tai Herald sugar ship from the Negros Island in the Philippines be close and the scabs be removed who were moving the sugar cane from the Philippine island of Negros.
Workers also talked about why they were on the line and the fight against scabs taking their jobs cannot be tolerated.
Additional Media:
At Crockett SugarFest Workers Speak Out On ILWU 6 Strike Against Union Busting C&H Sugar Refinery
https://youtu.be/VQZbJos-cg4
Hawaiian Workers Join ILWU Local 6 Strike Against C&H ASR Fanjul Family Refinery in Crockett
https://youtu.be/99_qhAJ8d98
ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strikers
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4
The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q
Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34
On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
For More Information
ILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike Fund
https://square.link/u/ifFpgkRO
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Strikers were also joined by Filipino community activists who joined the picket line in the morning. Later in the day a scab hit picketers and the rank and file put pressure on the police to arrest the scab. There have been numerous hit and run by scabs going through the picket lines.
After the conflict today the company got a cease and desist order and are spending millions of dollars to bring in scabs to continue to run the operation and bust the union.
Workers also demanded that the the hatch of the Tai Herald sugar ship from the Negros Island in the Philippines be close and the scabs be removed who were moving the sugar cane from the Philippine island of Negros.
Workers also talked about why they were on the line and the fight against scabs taking their jobs cannot be tolerated.
Additional Media:
At Crockett SugarFest Workers Speak Out On ILWU 6 Strike Against Union Busting C&H Sugar Refinery
https://youtu.be/VQZbJos-cg4
Hawaiian Workers Join ILWU Local 6 Strike Against C&H ASR Fanjul Family Refinery in Crockett
https://youtu.be/99_qhAJ8d98
ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strikers
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4
The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q
Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34
On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
For More Information
ILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike Fund
https://square.link/u/ifFpgkRO
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hrftOADPuuQ
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network