Hundreds of ILWU Local 10 longshore workers rallied to stop the working of the Tai Herald sugar ship from the Negros Island in the Philippines. Picketers were hit by a scab worker and the workers were successful in getting him arrested.

Hundreds of ILWU 10 longshore workers left their jobs shutting down ports in the Bay Area on July 21, 2026 and joined the ILWU Local picket lines at the C&H Crockett owned sugar refinery owned by the Fanjul family.Strikers were also joined by Filipino community activists who joined the picket line in the morning. Later in the day a scab hit picketers and the rank and file put pressure on the police to arrest the scab. There have been numerous hit and run by scabs going through the picket lines.After the conflict today the company got a cease and desist order and are spending millions of dollars to bring in scabs to continue to run the operation and bust the union.Workers also demanded that the the hatch of the Tai Herald sugar ship from the Negros Island in the Philippines be close and the scabs be removed who were moving the sugar cane from the Philippine island of Negros.Workers also talked about why they were on the line and the fight against scabs taking their jobs cannot be tolerated.Additional Media:At Crockett SugarFest Workers Speak Out On ILWU 6 Strike Against Union Busting C&H Sugar RefineryHawaiian Workers Join ILWU Local 6 Strike Against C&H ASR Fanjul Family Refinery in CrockettILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H StrikersILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & ConditionsILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle ContinuesThe Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass ActionOn Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike TodayKill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of OaklandILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To AllZim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli ApartheidMass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In GazaDanny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023For More InformationILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike FundProduction Of Labor Video Project