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East Bay Labor & Workers

ILWU 10&6 Picket At C&H Crockett Refinery Workers Hit By Car & Pickets Stop Scabs At Plant

by LVP
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 11:26PM
Hundreds of ILWU Local 10 longshore workers rallied to stop the working of the Tai Herald sugar ship from the Negros Island in the Philippines. Picketers were hit by a scab worker and the workers were successful in getting him arrested.
Hundreds of ILWU Local 10 longshore workers rallied to stop the working of the Tai Herald sugar ship from the Negros Island in the Philip...
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of ILWU 10 longshore workers left their jobs shutting down ports in the Bay Area on July 21, 2026 and joined the ILWU Local picket lines at the C&H Crockett owned sugar refinery owned by the Fanjul family.

Strikers were also joined by Filipino community activists who joined the picket line in the morning. Later in the day a scab hit picketers and the rank and file put pressure on the police to arrest the scab. There have been numerous hit and run by scabs going through the picket lines.

After the conflict today the company got a cease and desist order and are spending millions of dollars to bring in scabs to continue to run the operation and bust the union.

Workers also demanded that the the hatch of the Tai Herald sugar ship from the Negros Island in the Philippines be close and the scabs be removed who were moving the sugar cane from the Philippine island of Negros.

Workers also talked about why they were on the line and the fight against scabs taking their jobs cannot be tolerated.

Additional Media:

At Crockett SugarFest Workers Speak Out On ILWU 6 Strike Against Union Busting C&H Sugar Refinery
https://youtu.be/VQZbJos-cg4

Hawaiian Workers Join ILWU Local 6 Strike Against C&H ASR Fanjul Family Refinery in Crockett
https://youtu.be/99_qhAJ8d98

ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strikers
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8

ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4

The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q

Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34

On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0

Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo

Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s

For More Information
ILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike Fund
https://square.link/u/ifFpgkRO
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hrftOADPuuQ
§C&H Scab Arrested Who Hit Picketers
by LVP
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 11:26PM
sm_ilwu_6__10_scab_driver_who_hit_worker_arrested_7-21-26.jpg
original image (3562x2276)
After pressure from the rank and file ILWU 10 workers the scab who hit some picketers was arrested
https://youtu.be/hrftOADPuuQ
§The Tai Herald Ship Was Being Worked By non-union longshoreman
by LVP
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 11:26PM
sm_ilwu6_c_h_ship_tai_herald_close_up_at_refinery_7-16-26.jpg
original image (2314x1389)
The Tai Herald ship with sugar cane from the Island of Negros broke the contract that ILWU Local 10 has
https://youtu.be/hrftOADPuuQ
§ILWU 10 Member With Shirt On Black Massacres In the US
by LVP
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 11:26PM
sm_ilwu10_member_black_massacres.jpg
original image (3109x3023)
An ILWU 10 longshore worker with shirt about the Black massacres in the US.
https://youtu.be/hrftOADPuuQ
§Management Looked from building to To Picketing Below
by LVP
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 11:26PM
sm_ilwu_c_h_crocket_scabs.jpg
original image (3099x1356)
The C&H union busting bosses were on the building looking a the struggle to protect retirees.
https://youtu.be/hrftOADPuuQ
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