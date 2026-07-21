From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy from San Francisco Mime Troupe
Date:
Sunday, August 02, 2026
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Lawrence Helman
Email:
Phone:
415-285-1717
Location Details:
London Nelson Community Center - Outdoors
301 Center St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
301 Center St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Saturday & Sunday, August 1 & 2, 2026, 2:30 PM
The Tony Award-Winning San Francisco Mime Troupe
Opens their 67th Season with:
"WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy"
(100 min. – No Intermission)
SF Mime Troupe Political Satire is NOT Silent!
London Nelson Community Center - Outdoors
301 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
FREE / Donations Appreciated
2:30 pm: Live Music
3:00 pm: Show
*Bring your low beach chairs or blankets, sunhats, sunglasses & snacks.
WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy asks the political question: How are we going to survive and rebuild in the rubble left from the economic, social, and psychological devastation of the idiotic kleptocrats?
Written by Michael Gene Sullivan
Music and Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Directed by Lisa Hori-Garcia
Music Direction by Daniel Savio and Will Durkee
SHORT SYNOPSIS:
Is it just us, or does it feel like everything is falling apart?
Hallucinating robots, economic collapse, protesting frogs, people praying for the End of the World -
This is not the future, or the democracy, we were promised!
But the real question is: When it’s all over will there be enough left to build something new out of this... wreckage?
TO ARRANGE INTERVIEWS CONTACT:
Lawrence Helman, Public Relations
CALL: 415-336-8220
EMAIL: heytheresells [at] gmail.com
FOR INFO CALL: 415-285-1717
PRESS PAGE: https://www.sfmt.org/press-wreckage
PRESS PHOTOS: sfmt.org/press-photos
TRAILER: sfmt.org/press-media
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjOWUqlQrDY
SHOW PAGE: https://www.sfmt.org/show-archive/wreckage-a-musical-tragicomedy
AUDIO CLIPS: sfmt.org/press-media COMING SOON
https://www.sfmt.org
facebook.com/sfmimetroupe
instagram.com/SFTroupers
twitter.com/SFTroupers
http://www.youtube.com/@SanFranciscoMimeTroupe
SCHEDULE BY DATE: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-dates
SCHEDULE BY AREA: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-area
Schedules can be accessed on the SFMT press page:
https://www.sfmt.org/press-wreckage
Low and high resolution photos are available at:
https://www.sfmt.org/press-photos
LONG SYNOPSIS:
Is it just us, or does it feel like everything is falling apart?
Mari, a flower seller barely managing to hold on in an increasingly unaffordable city, must defend her street corner from invading evangelical Felicity, who is herself torn between joyfully anticipating the Rapture and the discrepancies she’s found in her church’s accounting. Meanwhile Bobbie, a successful software developer who realizes his new AI agent is far from intelligent, is caught between telling his bosses at Anthropomorphic the dangerous truth, or delivering a dud that will - despite endangering the world - boost the stock. And patriotic immigrant Lance joined the National Guard and now finds himself deployed against protesters who are exercising the very freedom of speech he joined the military to defend!
Hallucinating robots, economic collapse, protesting frogs, people praying for the End of the World -
This is not the future, or the democracy, we were promised!
But the real question is: When it’s all over will there be enough left to build something new out of this... wreckage?
CAST:
WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy features a four-person cast that includes veteran SF Mime Troupe collective members: Michael Gene Sullivan* (Security, Nestor, Bobby, Paul); Jed Parsario* (Gideon, Business Man, Bertrand, Karl, Lance); Keiko Shimosato Carreiro* (Stage Manager, Mari, Jeribeth); Chloris Li (Felicity, Business Woman, Fredericka, Claudine, Sergeant Nicola, Mari’s Mother).
* The Actors and Stage Manager employed in this production are members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
SFMT BAND:
Will Durkee (Bass, Guitar); Daniel Savio (Keyboards, Slide Whistle); and Miguel Jose Wacher (Drums, Percussion).
BIOS: sfmt.org/press-bios
TECH CREDITS:
Costume Designer: Keiko Shimosato Carreiro; Props: Marie Cartier; Sound Designer / Engineer: Taylor Gonzalez; Scenic Painting Design & Painter: Crash Des Rosiers; Scenic Design: Michael Gene Sullivan; Technical Director: Pietro Calogero; Carpenter & Sound Production Assistant: Sol Ibarra-Campos; A2s: Steve Kiyota Jong, Alex Nigro; Stitcher: Isabella Junebug; Poster Design: Tasi Alabastro; Graphic Design: Adan Gonzalez; Production Manager: Marissa Hinckley-Barnes; Rehearsal Stage Manager: Mirin Scassellati; Assistant Stage Manager: Casey Moore; Dramaturg: Jolie Ouyang; Tour Stage Manager: Cheryle Honerlah; Production Assistants: Guinevere Q; Sai Singh; Ruby Mihalko; Booking Coordinator and Tour Manager: Terri Demartini; Publicity: Lawrence Helman; Photography: Ben Krantz Studio.
CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS:
Mari (Keiko Shimosato Carreiro) – a Japanese American woman who's in internment camp surviving parents raise her to believe that struggling against oppression only causes more problems.
Bertrand (Jed Parsario) - Mari’s Landlord.
Frederica (Chloris Li) - Mari’s neighbor, an influencer.
Nestor (Michael Gene Sullivan) - an unemployed, business businessman, Mari’s friend.
Gideon (Jed Parsario) - an evangelical preacher.
Felicity (Chloris Li) - a true believer in Gideon's flock.
Bobby (Michael Gene Sullivan) - a successful senior AI developer.
Karl (Jed Parsario) - Bobby's ex-student and protégé.
Jeribeth (Keiko Shimosato Carreiro) - Bobby's wife, a group counselor.
Lance (Jed Parsario) - an immigrant who joined the national guard to gain his citizenship.
Sergeant Nicola (Chloris Li) - a sergeant in the National Guard.
Paul (Michael Gene Sullivan) - a soldier.
Stage Manager (Keiko Shimosato Carreiro) - Gideon’s stage manager.
Security (Michael Gene Sullivan) - Gideon’s security.
Claudine - an AI avatar.
Q: Why do you call yourself a Mime Troupe if you talk and sing?
We use the term “mime” in its classical and original definition, "The exaggeration of daily life in story and song." It is a form of popular theater that is as old as the marketplace itself. From the ancient Greek and Roman farces to the Renaissance commedia dell'Arte to modern Chinese Opera, using archetypes comically to illustrate people's issues is a time-honored worldwide tradition. Our broadly drawn characters are instantly recognizable allowing the audience to immediately engage in the action. Our work is political satire and anything but silent.
SF MIME TROUPE HISTORY: sfmt.org/press-history
NEWS - SF MIME TROUPE 2026:
1. The San Francisco Mime Troupe receives The Prize of Hope 2026 from Åsen Theatre in Denmark for a body of theatrical work created over years in the San Francisco Bay Area under the motto: Theatre is the Town square. The Prize of Hope is awarded to a person or a theatre that has worked for human hope; daring, loving, vulgar, serious, poetic… with sparkling energy against habitual thinking, which is the greatest threat to our culture: for a world where people use their own eyes, ears, and voices.
2. Michael Gene Sullivan received the CHARLES DEAN AWARD for Outstanding achievement in acting and dedication to Bay Area Theatre. This prestigious award is given by Berkeley Repertory Theatre and the Robinson Family Fund for the arts.
The Tony Award-Winning San Francisco Mime Troupe
Opens their 67th Season with:
"WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy"
(100 min. – No Intermission)
SF Mime Troupe Political Satire is NOT Silent!
London Nelson Community Center - Outdoors
301 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
FREE / Donations Appreciated
2:30 pm: Live Music
3:00 pm: Show
*Bring your low beach chairs or blankets, sunhats, sunglasses & snacks.
WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy asks the political question: How are we going to survive and rebuild in the rubble left from the economic, social, and psychological devastation of the idiotic kleptocrats?
Written by Michael Gene Sullivan
Music and Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Directed by Lisa Hori-Garcia
Music Direction by Daniel Savio and Will Durkee
SHORT SYNOPSIS:
Is it just us, or does it feel like everything is falling apart?
Hallucinating robots, economic collapse, protesting frogs, people praying for the End of the World -
This is not the future, or the democracy, we were promised!
But the real question is: When it’s all over will there be enough left to build something new out of this... wreckage?
TO ARRANGE INTERVIEWS CONTACT:
Lawrence Helman, Public Relations
CALL: 415-336-8220
EMAIL: heytheresells [at] gmail.com
FOR INFO CALL: 415-285-1717
PRESS PAGE: https://www.sfmt.org/press-wreckage
PRESS PHOTOS: sfmt.org/press-photos
TRAILER: sfmt.org/press-media
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjOWUqlQrDY
SHOW PAGE: https://www.sfmt.org/show-archive/wreckage-a-musical-tragicomedy
AUDIO CLIPS: sfmt.org/press-media COMING SOON
https://www.sfmt.org
facebook.com/sfmimetroupe
instagram.com/SFTroupers
twitter.com/SFTroupers
http://www.youtube.com/@SanFranciscoMimeTroupe
SCHEDULE BY DATE: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-dates
SCHEDULE BY AREA: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-area
Schedules can be accessed on the SFMT press page:
https://www.sfmt.org/press-wreckage
Low and high resolution photos are available at:
https://www.sfmt.org/press-photos
LONG SYNOPSIS:
Is it just us, or does it feel like everything is falling apart?
Mari, a flower seller barely managing to hold on in an increasingly unaffordable city, must defend her street corner from invading evangelical Felicity, who is herself torn between joyfully anticipating the Rapture and the discrepancies she’s found in her church’s accounting. Meanwhile Bobbie, a successful software developer who realizes his new AI agent is far from intelligent, is caught between telling his bosses at Anthropomorphic the dangerous truth, or delivering a dud that will - despite endangering the world - boost the stock. And patriotic immigrant Lance joined the National Guard and now finds himself deployed against protesters who are exercising the very freedom of speech he joined the military to defend!
Hallucinating robots, economic collapse, protesting frogs, people praying for the End of the World -
This is not the future, or the democracy, we were promised!
But the real question is: When it’s all over will there be enough left to build something new out of this... wreckage?
CAST:
WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy features a four-person cast that includes veteran SF Mime Troupe collective members: Michael Gene Sullivan* (Security, Nestor, Bobby, Paul); Jed Parsario* (Gideon, Business Man, Bertrand, Karl, Lance); Keiko Shimosato Carreiro* (Stage Manager, Mari, Jeribeth); Chloris Li (Felicity, Business Woman, Fredericka, Claudine, Sergeant Nicola, Mari’s Mother).
* The Actors and Stage Manager employed in this production are members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
SFMT BAND:
Will Durkee (Bass, Guitar); Daniel Savio (Keyboards, Slide Whistle); and Miguel Jose Wacher (Drums, Percussion).
BIOS: sfmt.org/press-bios
TECH CREDITS:
Costume Designer: Keiko Shimosato Carreiro; Props: Marie Cartier; Sound Designer / Engineer: Taylor Gonzalez; Scenic Painting Design & Painter: Crash Des Rosiers; Scenic Design: Michael Gene Sullivan; Technical Director: Pietro Calogero; Carpenter & Sound Production Assistant: Sol Ibarra-Campos; A2s: Steve Kiyota Jong, Alex Nigro; Stitcher: Isabella Junebug; Poster Design: Tasi Alabastro; Graphic Design: Adan Gonzalez; Production Manager: Marissa Hinckley-Barnes; Rehearsal Stage Manager: Mirin Scassellati; Assistant Stage Manager: Casey Moore; Dramaturg: Jolie Ouyang; Tour Stage Manager: Cheryle Honerlah; Production Assistants: Guinevere Q; Sai Singh; Ruby Mihalko; Booking Coordinator and Tour Manager: Terri Demartini; Publicity: Lawrence Helman; Photography: Ben Krantz Studio.
CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS:
Mari (Keiko Shimosato Carreiro) – a Japanese American woman who's in internment camp surviving parents raise her to believe that struggling against oppression only causes more problems.
Bertrand (Jed Parsario) - Mari’s Landlord.
Frederica (Chloris Li) - Mari’s neighbor, an influencer.
Nestor (Michael Gene Sullivan) - an unemployed, business businessman, Mari’s friend.
Gideon (Jed Parsario) - an evangelical preacher.
Felicity (Chloris Li) - a true believer in Gideon's flock.
Bobby (Michael Gene Sullivan) - a successful senior AI developer.
Karl (Jed Parsario) - Bobby's ex-student and protégé.
Jeribeth (Keiko Shimosato Carreiro) - Bobby's wife, a group counselor.
Lance (Jed Parsario) - an immigrant who joined the national guard to gain his citizenship.
Sergeant Nicola (Chloris Li) - a sergeant in the National Guard.
Paul (Michael Gene Sullivan) - a soldier.
Stage Manager (Keiko Shimosato Carreiro) - Gideon’s stage manager.
Security (Michael Gene Sullivan) - Gideon’s security.
Claudine - an AI avatar.
Q: Why do you call yourself a Mime Troupe if you talk and sing?
We use the term “mime” in its classical and original definition, "The exaggeration of daily life in story and song." It is a form of popular theater that is as old as the marketplace itself. From the ancient Greek and Roman farces to the Renaissance commedia dell'Arte to modern Chinese Opera, using archetypes comically to illustrate people's issues is a time-honored worldwide tradition. Our broadly drawn characters are instantly recognizable allowing the audience to immediately engage in the action. Our work is political satire and anything but silent.
SF MIME TROUPE HISTORY: sfmt.org/press-history
NEWS - SF MIME TROUPE 2026:
1. The San Francisco Mime Troupe receives The Prize of Hope 2026 from Åsen Theatre in Denmark for a body of theatrical work created over years in the San Francisco Bay Area under the motto: Theatre is the Town square. The Prize of Hope is awarded to a person or a theatre that has worked for human hope; daring, loving, vulgar, serious, poetic… with sparkling energy against habitual thinking, which is the greatest threat to our culture: for a world where people use their own eyes, ears, and voices.
2. Michael Gene Sullivan received the CHARLES DEAN AWARD for Outstanding achievement in acting and dedication to Bay Area Theatre. This prestigious award is given by Berkeley Repertory Theatre and the Robinson Family Fund for the arts.
For more information: https://www.sfmt.org/show-archive/wreckage...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 21, 2026 7:53AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network