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In Memory of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo Killed by ICE: Community Street Demo plus Vigil
Date:
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Raging Grannies/Blue Turn
Email:
Location Details:
790 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040
Intersection of El Camino Real and Castro St.
and adjacent Gateway Plaza
Intersection of El Camino Real and Castro St.
and adjacent Gateway Plaza
Street protest starts at 7pm. followed by vigil.
The Raging Grannies will lead a singalong in Gateway Park at 8pm.
Mitchell Park Band will entertain with classic rock during the street demo.
Bring a sign if you can...we have some to share too. Candlelight vigil as sun sets and tea lights (battery operated candles) will be distributed. They are yours to keep. We will also be giving out paper monarch butterflies, the symbol of migration.
On July 7, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston, Texas. He was a father, a worker, and a member of his community, and he was not a suspect. His life was taken by those who do not care whether the laws are obeyed or whether human rights are upheld, because they have immunity from our government on their mission to destroy our multiracial democracy.
Join us as we gather to honor Lorenzo's life and remember all those who have been killed or harmed by ICE. Together, we will demand accountability for the system that continues to operate with cruelty and impunity.
This vigil is part of a national day of action organized by Disappeared in America.
Disappeared In America is a project hosted by Public Citizen, National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON), The Workers Circle, Detention Watch Network and League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
A core principle behind all of our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
The Raging Grannies will lead a singalong in Gateway Park at 8pm.
Mitchell Park Band will entertain with classic rock during the street demo.
Bring a sign if you can...we have some to share too. Candlelight vigil as sun sets and tea lights (battery operated candles) will be distributed. They are yours to keep. We will also be giving out paper monarch butterflies, the symbol of migration.
On July 7, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston, Texas. He was a father, a worker, and a member of his community, and he was not a suspect. His life was taken by those who do not care whether the laws are obeyed or whether human rights are upheld, because they have immunity from our government on their mission to destroy our multiracial democracy.
Join us as we gather to honor Lorenzo's life and remember all those who have been killed or harmed by ICE. Together, we will demand accountability for the system that continues to operate with cruelty and impunity.
This vigil is part of a national day of action organized by Disappeared in America.
Disappeared In America is a project hosted by Public Citizen, National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON), The Workers Circle, Detention Watch Network and League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
A core principle behind all of our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/989...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 21, 2026 6:15AM
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