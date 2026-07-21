top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/25/2026
Peninsula Immigrant Rights

In Memory of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo Killed by ICE: Community Street Demo plus Vigil

790 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Intersection of El Camino Real and Castro St. and adjacent Gateway Plaza
original image (1376x2048)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Raging Grannies/Blue Turn
Email:
Location Details:
790 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040
Intersection of El Camino Real and Castro St.
and adjacent Gateway Plaza
Street protest starts at 7pm. followed by vigil.
The Raging Grannies will lead a singalong in Gateway Park at 8pm.
Mitchell Park Band will entertain with classic rock during the street demo.

Bring a sign if you can...we have some to share too. Candlelight vigil as sun sets and tea lights (battery operated candles) will be distributed. They are yours to keep. We will also be giving out paper monarch butterflies, the symbol of migration.

On July 7, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston, Texas. He was a father, a worker, and a member of his community, and he was not a suspect. His life was taken by those who do not care whether the laws are obeyed or whether human rights are upheld, because they have immunity from our government on their mission to destroy our multiracial democracy.

Join us as we gather to honor Lorenzo's life and remember all those who have been killed or harmed by ICE. Together, we will demand accountability for the system that continues to operate with cruelty and impunity.

This vigil is part of a national day of action organized by Disappeared in America.

Disappeared In America is a project hosted by Public Citizen, National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON), The Workers Circle, Detention Watch Network and League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

A core principle behind all of our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/989...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 21, 2026 6:15AM
§Raging Granny Demo July 18
by Raging Grannies/Blue Turn
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 6:15AM
sm_screenshot_2026-07-21_at_6.12.53___am.jpg
original image (814x1002)
https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/989...
§Raging Granny Demo July 18
by Raging Grannies/Blue Turn
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 6:15AM
sm_screenshot_2026-07-21_at_6.12.07___am.jpg
original image (780x1018)
https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/989...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code