Dramatic Demo for Immigrant Rights at Sonoma County Farm Bureau Monitored by Sheriff's Deputies by Activists Demand: Stop Helping ICE!

On July 20, protesters lay motionless in the Sonoma County Farm Bureau parking lot. County sheriff's deputies showed up.

Photos: Bill Clark, ProBonoPhoto

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In front of the county Farm Bureau in Santa Rosa, protesters created a display representing immigrants who have died during encounters with the federal immigration system this year.



Their demonstration targeted the Farm Bureau because it publicly supported the sheriff's cooperation with ICE this spring.



Sonoma County Sanctuary Coalition leader Renee Saucedo said the Farm Bureau's position is at odds with an agricultural industry that relies heavily on immigrant workers, explaining

"We believe that it is shameful for a group of companies which employ immigrant workers and earn very high profits due to the immigrant workers' labor to be supporting a county policy which places immigrant workers in danger by handing them over to ICE."



Sheriff's deputies monitored the protest.