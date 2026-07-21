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North Coast Immigrant Rights

Dramatic Demo for Immigrant Rights at Sonoma County Farm Bureau Monitored by Sheriff's Deputies

by Activists Demand: Stop Helping ICE!
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 4:58AM
On July 20, protesters lay motionless in the Sonoma County Farm Bureau parking lot. County sheriff's deputies showed up.
On July 20, protesters lay motionless in the Sonoma County Farm Bureau parking lot. The county sheriffs showed up.
original image (2048x1237)
Photos: Bill Clark, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

In front of the county Farm Bureau in Santa Rosa, protesters created a display representing immigrants who have died during encounters with the federal immigration system this year.

Their demonstration targeted the Farm Bureau because it publicly supported the sheriff's cooperation with ICE this spring.

Sonoma County Sanctuary Coalition leader Renee Saucedo said the Farm Bureau's position is at odds with an agricultural industry that relies heavily on immigrant workers, explaining
"We believe that it is shameful for a group of companies which employ immigrant workers and earn very high profits due to the immigrant workers' labor to be supporting a county policy which places immigrant workers in danger by handing them over to ICE."

Sheriff's deputies monitored the protest.
For more information: https://norcalpublicmedia.org/202607201014...
§reenactment
by Demand: Stop Helping ICE!
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 4:58AM
sm_bill_clark_santa_rosa_die_in.png.jpg
original image (1643x2048)
https://norcalpublicmedia.org/202607201014...
§Memorializing the many deaths
by Demand: Stop Helping ICE!
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 4:58AM
sm_accordian_bc.jpg
original image (2048x1638)
https://norcalpublicmedia.org/202607201014...
§Die-In
by Demand: Stop Helping ICE!
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 4:58AM
sm_die_in_bc.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Sheriff deputies can be seen beyond
https://norcalpublicmedia.org/202607201014...
§Listen to the Workers
by Demand: Stop Helping ICE!
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 4:58AM
sm_bc_listen_to_the._workers.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
https://norcalpublicmedia.org/202607201014...
§Raizes Collective
by Demand: Stop Helping ICE!
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 4:58AM
sm_raizes_collective.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://norcalpublicmedia.org/202607201014...
§Almas Libres
by Demand: Stop Helping ICE!
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 4:58AM
sm_almas_libres_bc.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
https://norcalpublicmedia.org/202607201014...
§Parady La died in ICE detention
by Demand: Stop Helping ICE!
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 4:58AM
sm_parady_la.jpg
original image (2048x2047)
A parent participant held. one of the many memorials
https://norcalpublicmedia.org/202607201014...
§Speaking Out in front of the Farm Bureau
by Demand: Stop Helping ICE!
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 4:58AM
sm_farm_bureau_bc.jpg
original image (2048x1814)
https://norcalpublicmedia.org/202607201014...
§Jesus Molina-Veya died in ICE custody
by Demand: Stop Helping ICE!
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 4:58AM
sm_jesus_molina-veya_bc.jpg
original image (2048x1861)
https://norcalpublicmedia.org/202607201014...
§Hasan Saleh died in ICE custody this year
by Demand: Stop Helping ICE!
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 4:58AM
sm_hasan_saleh_died_bc_1.jpg
original image (1532x2048)
https://norcalpublicmedia.org/202607201014...
§Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed by ICE recently
by Demand: Stop Helping ICE!
Tue, Jul 21, 2026 4:58AM
sm_lorenzo_died_bc_1.jpg
original image (1376x2048)
He is being remembered in many protests and vigils throughout the US this month.
https://norcalpublicmedia.org/202607201014...
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