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Weekly Attacks on Sidewalk Residents Continue
Volunteers are scheduled to return to Coral St. at Limekiln at 8 AM Wednesday July 22nd to support victims of City abuse as the possessions of homeless people are seized and destroyed and those living there dispersed. This in a City that has neither adequate shelter, storage, nor housing for those so threatened.
For the last few months, volunteers have gathered to document the pattern of police removal and property destruction happening--ironically--in front of Housing Matters--the multi-million dollar "nonprofit". Housing Matters, more accurately known as "Funding Matters", has cut back services to the general homeless community in order to garner funding for its expanded "fighting poverty" business.
Sweep supporters usually gather at 7am around the corner from Coral St. on Limeklln St. . Old-timers suggest you wear work clothes. The objective is to help people transport their makeshift shelters (tents) and other personal belongings to safety. And to document on video, audio, and in personal testimony, the inevitably cruel and wasteful behavior of city workers whose job seems to be to treat human beings as urban blight. In the past when police have roped off the area--usually beginning sometime after 8 a.m--and often stop victims of these raids from returning to the area to retrieve stuff they couldn't initially carry.
The legal pretext used to evict folks weekly under threat of force and jail is--according to the most recent posting on Monday--that they are violating PC. 647(e). This state law suggests that anyone on any public property can be arrested for "Lodging in a building, structure, vehicle, or place, whether public or private, without the permission of the owner entitled to the possession or in control of it". This law allows police to arrest an unhoused person on any public property at any time at the discretion of the cop. It has been traditionally used to break up political protests involving encampments or survival encampments involving homeless folks.
It might be a good day to stop by if you're considering joining and want to get a feel for what it's like. That said, police have begun interfering with our efforts by refusing us free access during parts of the sweep. which should be surprising, considering we're putting in so much work to clear the street for them.
Sadly it's consistent with a demonstrated pattern of malicious intent--to exhaust the sidewalk residents with weekly dispersal under the pretense of "cleaning" in order to discourage their presence there, i.e. remove the visible homeless. If the purpose were really to promote public health and safety, authorities would have replaced the portapoties and wash stations removed on April 1st leaving 50-75 people with no water, bathroom facilities, or power access..
Apparently the volunteers have made enough of a difference for them to feel the need to do something, The unsheltered residents of Coral St certainly think so ! Volunteers report they continue to receive gratitude for their efforts. They thank all of you who have volunteered, donated, offered advice, or expressed support for our little part of the fight for human rights!
As a non-participating supporter, I have taken this posting largely from past statements by volunteers, but am responsible for its final content. Much of the text is cribbed from prior statements by volunteers in prior weeks.
I will not be at the sweep Thursday morning, but will be at the meeting of the Santa Cruz Homeless Union meeting later 3:30-5 PM at the Red Church (Calvary Episcopal) in the Fireside room. And at the Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom meeting 1:30-3:30 PM Thursday at the Sub Rosa Cafe at 703 Pacific.
Volunteers are advised that though for the last half dozen sweeps, police have arrived on the day and near the time advertised, that has not always been the case. Police can make up and break the rules as they see fit.
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Sweep supporters usually gather at 7am around the corner from Coral St. on Limeklln St. . Old-timers suggest you wear work clothes. The objective is to help people transport their makeshift shelters (tents) and other personal belongings to safety. And to document on video, audio, and in personal testimony, the inevitably cruel and wasteful behavior of city workers whose job seems to be to treat human beings as urban blight. In the past when police have roped off the area--usually beginning sometime after 8 a.m--and often stop victims of these raids from returning to the area to retrieve stuff they couldn't initially carry.
The legal pretext used to evict folks weekly under threat of force and jail is--according to the most recent posting on Monday--that they are violating PC. 647(e). This state law suggests that anyone on any public property can be arrested for "Lodging in a building, structure, vehicle, or place, whether public or private, without the permission of the owner entitled to the possession or in control of it". This law allows police to arrest an unhoused person on any public property at any time at the discretion of the cop. It has been traditionally used to break up political protests involving encampments or survival encampments involving homeless folks.
It might be a good day to stop by if you're considering joining and want to get a feel for what it's like. That said, police have begun interfering with our efforts by refusing us free access during parts of the sweep. which should be surprising, considering we're putting in so much work to clear the street for them.
Sadly it's consistent with a demonstrated pattern of malicious intent--to exhaust the sidewalk residents with weekly dispersal under the pretense of "cleaning" in order to discourage their presence there, i.e. remove the visible homeless. If the purpose were really to promote public health and safety, authorities would have replaced the portapoties and wash stations removed on April 1st leaving 50-75 people with no water, bathroom facilities, or power access..
Apparently the volunteers have made enough of a difference for them to feel the need to do something, The unsheltered residents of Coral St certainly think so ! Volunteers report they continue to receive gratitude for their efforts. They thank all of you who have volunteered, donated, offered advice, or expressed support for our little part of the fight for human rights!
As a non-participating supporter, I have taken this posting largely from past statements by volunteers, but am responsible for its final content. Much of the text is cribbed from prior statements by volunteers in prior weeks.
I will not be at the sweep Thursday morning, but will be at the meeting of the Santa Cruz Homeless Union meeting later 3:30-5 PM at the Red Church (Calvary Episcopal) in the Fireside room. And at the Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom meeting 1:30-3:30 PM Thursday at the Sub Rosa Cafe at 703 Pacific.
Volunteers are advised that though for the last half dozen sweeps, police have arrived on the day and near the time advertised, that has not always been the case. Police can make up and break the rules as they see fit.
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
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