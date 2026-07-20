O Say Can You See… the Soul of Our Nation – Closing Reception and Postcards from the Futur

Date:

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Rhythmix Cultural Works

Location Details:

2513 Blanding Avenue

Alameda, CA 94501

Artists have always been at the center of the nation’s soul. They’ve told the truth when no one else would: of broken dreams and second chances; of ordinary people holding on to dignity in hard times; and, how to hold onto purpose when circumstances seem bleak. Artists are the catalysts with the power to move hearts, open eyes, and expand our potential to realize and continue to believe in what is possible.



O Say Can You See… the Soul of Our Nation showcases art that creates a future together that’s worthy of our hopes and dreams. This exhibit features artwork from local Bay Area artists that embody and envision their aspirations for the future of our country and its peoples, (re)imaging what we can be.



Join Barbara Kibbe (curator) for her Postcards from the Future Workshop. Get inspired by the art in the exhibit, design a card of a future full of hope, and possibility, and write a message as if you were visiting that future.



O Say Can You See… the Soul of Our Nation is co-produced by Citizen Joy, curated by Barbara Kibbe (Citizen Joy Leader) and juried by Jeff Raz (Citizen Joy Founder).