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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/22/2026
Palestine U.S.

Block the Bombs Phonebank

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
DSA & USCPR Action
Location Details:
Online
https://actionnetwork.org/events/block-the-bombs-phonebank-11
You called. You emailed. You phonebanked constituents. You disrupted town halls. You wrote handwritten letters. You protested in the streets for years. A hard-fought and long-overdue change is coming.

This last week is proof that the tables have turned and we’re never going back:

☎️ Monday: 150 of attendees of you showed up to phonebank, pushing a flood of 1,710 voicemails to Senators the morning of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) vote.

🎉 Tuesday: Senate Democrats blocked the NDAA from advancing, with many citing the U.S-Israeli Deadly Military Merger as their reason. 🎉

‼️ Wednesday: Over 100 House representatives voted for Massie’s amendment to CUT OFF U.S. MILITARY FUNDING TO ISRAEL ‼️

💥 Thursday: Two more House representatives signed onto the Block the Bombs Act, which now has 80 cosponsors.

We owe the Palestinian people our strategy and steadfastness. Show up to our next phonebank, and pressure representatives who voted for Massie’s amendment to stop arming Israel to take the next step: Block the Deadly Merger and sign on to the Block the Bombs Act NOW.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 20, 2026 4:54PM
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