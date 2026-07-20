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At Crockett SugarFest Workers Speak Out On ILWU6 Strike Against Union Busting C&H Refinery
At the Crockett annual sugar festival ILWU Local 6 strikers, their families and supporters talked about the strike and the massive attacks going on against them and their families.
At the Crockett Sugar Festival, workers joined the ILWU Local 6 picket lines at the C & H sugar refinery and spoke out about that struggle and the issues facing all working people. Also, a Filipino American from Hawaii talked about his families life and their against the owners and the connection between the Philippine sugar cane workers from the island of Negros and the ILWU
Local 6 struggle. He reported that the ILWU Local 10 had endorsed the campaign for justice with Negros sugar cane workers.
The C & H refinery which is the only sugar refinery on the West Coast is controlled by American Sugar Refineries ASR which is owned by the Fanjul family. They are big financial supporters and neighbors of Trump and also were the clients of Epstein.
They have used slave labor in the Dominican Republic and have gotten Trump to remove of the ban on importation of sugar cane from the Dominican Republic because of the slave labor conditions of the cane workers. The festival was held on July 19, 2026.
Additional Media:
Hawaiian Workers Join ILWU Local 6 Strike Against C&H ASR Fanjul Family Refinery in Crockett
https://youtu.be/99_qhAJ8d98
ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strikers
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4
The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q
Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34
On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
For More Information
ILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike Fund
https://square.link/u/ifFpgkRO
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Local 6 struggle. He reported that the ILWU Local 10 had endorsed the campaign for justice with Negros sugar cane workers.
The C & H refinery which is the only sugar refinery on the West Coast is controlled by American Sugar Refineries ASR which is owned by the Fanjul family. They are big financial supporters and neighbors of Trump and also were the clients of Epstein.
They have used slave labor in the Dominican Republic and have gotten Trump to remove of the ban on importation of sugar cane from the Dominican Republic because of the slave labor conditions of the cane workers. The festival was held on July 19, 2026.
Additional Media:
Hawaiian Workers Join ILWU Local 6 Strike Against C&H ASR Fanjul Family Refinery in Crockett
https://youtu.be/99_qhAJ8d98
ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strikers
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4
The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q
Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34
On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
For More Information
ILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike Fund
https://square.link/u/ifFpgkRO
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/VQZbJos-cg4
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