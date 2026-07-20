At the Crockett annual sugar festival ILWU Local 6 strikers, their families and supporters talked about the strike and the massive attacks going on against them and their families.

At the Crockett Sugar Festival, workers joined the ILWU Local 6 picket lines at the C & H sugar refinery and spoke out about that struggle and the issues facing all working people. Also, a Filipino American from Hawaii talked about his families life and their against the owners and the connection between the Philippine sugar cane workers from the island of Negros and the ILWULocal 6 struggle. He reported that the ILWU Local 10 had endorsed the campaign for justice with Negros sugar cane workers.The C & H refinery which is the only sugar refinery on the West Coast is controlled by American Sugar Refineries ASR which is owned by the Fanjul family. They are big financial supporters and neighbors of Trump and also were the clients of Epstein.They have used slave labor in the Dominican Republic and have gotten Trump to remove of the ban on importation of sugar cane from the Dominican Republic because of the slave labor conditions of the cane workers. The festival was held on July 19, 2026.Additional Media:Hawaiian Workers Join ILWU Local 6 Strike Against C&H ASR Fanjul Family Refinery in CrockettILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H StrikersILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & ConditionsILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle ContinuesThe Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass ActionOn Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike TodayKill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of OaklandILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To AllZim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli ApartheidMass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In GazaDanny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023For More InformationILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike FundProduction of Labor Video Project