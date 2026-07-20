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Indybay Feature
East Bay Labor & Workers

At Crockett SugarFest Workers Speak Out On ILWU6 Strike Against Union Busting C&H Refinery

by LVP
Mon, Jul 20, 2026 12:36PM
At the Crockett annual sugar festival ILWU Local 6 strikers, their families and supporters talked about the strike and the massive attacks going on against them and their families.
Supporters Of ILWU 6 Strike Rallied At Sugar Fest In Crockett
original image (4032x3024)
At the Crockett Sugar Festival, workers joined the ILWU Local 6 picket lines at the C & H sugar refinery and spoke out about that struggle and the issues facing all working people. Also, a Filipino American from Hawaii talked about his families life and their against the owners and the connection between the Philippine sugar cane workers from the island of Negros and the ILWU
Local 6 struggle. He reported that the ILWU Local 10 had endorsed the campaign for justice with Negros sugar cane workers.
The C & H refinery which is the only sugar refinery on the West Coast is controlled by American Sugar Refineries ASR which is owned by the Fanjul family. They are big financial supporters and neighbors of Trump and also were the clients of Epstein.
They have used slave labor in the Dominican Republic and have gotten Trump to remove of the ban on importation of sugar cane from the Dominican Republic because of the slave labor conditions of the cane workers. The festival was held on July 19, 2026.

Additional Media:
Hawaiian Workers Join ILWU Local 6 Strike Against C&H ASR Fanjul Family Refinery in Crockett
https://youtu.be/99_qhAJ8d98

ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strikers
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8

ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4

The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q

Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34

On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0

Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo

Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s

For More Information
ILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike Fund
https://square.link/u/ifFpgkRO
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/VQZbJos-cg4
§ILWU Local 10 Rank & File Member Spoke In Solidarity
by LVP
Mon, Jul 20, 2026 12:36PM
sm_ilwu_6_crockette_sugar_fest_10_member_speaks_7-19-26.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A rank and file ILWU Local 10 union member Gabriel spoke to the rally.
https://youtu.be/VQZbJos-cg4
§Banner On The Fight From Negros to Crockett
by LVP
Mon, Jul 20, 2026 12:36PM
sm_ilwu6_crockett_sugar_negros_banner_7-19-26.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Many speakers talked about the connection between the sugar cane workers in Negros to the struggle against C & H company which wants to bust the union
https://youtu.be/VQZbJos-cg4
§At Sugar Fest In Crockett Workers Are Backing ILWU 6 C&H Strikers
by LVP
Mon, Jul 20, 2026 12:36PM
sm_ilwu6_crockett_crowd_sugar_fest_league_workers_7-19-26.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
People in Crockett and the community joined the rally at the C&H refinery including a class conscious workers group.
https://youtu.be/VQZbJos-cg4
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