On July 18, the San Francisco Mime Troupe performed WRECKAGE at Live Oak Park in Berkeley. The free musical tragicomedy connected artificial intelligence, unaffordable housing, immigration, religion, and state power. It also showed what public land makes possible when people can gather without buying a ticket.

On Saturday, July 18, the San Francisco Mime Troupe turned part of Live Oak Park into a theater.

A band played while four actors moved between artificial intelligence, unaffordable housing, religious certainty, immigration, and the use of state power. People could walk in from the sidewalk, sit under the trees, and watch without buying a ticket.

I was wearing a Save People's Park shirt, and the connection felt immediate: public culture needs public space.

That is also part of why I am running for Berkeley City Council District 7. I oppose construction on People's Park. I support housing on appropriate infill sites elsewhere, and I will never trade away the Park or use it as a bargaining chip.

WRECKAGE Makes Large Problems Feel Close

WRECKAGE: A Musical Tragicomedy is the San Francisco Mime Troupe's 67th-season production. The show asks how people survive and rebuild after economic, social, and psychological damage. Its 2026 run continues in Bay Area parks and theaters through September 7.[1]

The story follows Mari, a flower seller trying to hold onto her place in an increasingly unaffordable city. Bobby is a software developer who learns that the artificial-intelligence product his company wants to sell is not actually intelligent. Lance joins the National Guard while pursuing citizenship, then finds himself facing protesters exercising the freedoms he meant to defend.[1]

The characters are fictional, but the pressures around them are familiar: rising rents, employers that reward silence, technology companies selling certainty they have not earned, and government power reaching ordinary people before they get a meaningful say.

The show is political, funny, musical, and willing to let its characters be complicated. Its humor gives the audience a way to stay with problems that remain serious.

A Park Can Become a Town Square

The San Francisco Mime Troupe says its mission is to bring a working-class analysis of social and economic injustice to the broadest possible audience through artistry and humor. It is run by a worker-owned collective. Its summer park performances are generally free, with donations invited from people who can give.[2]

That model depends on artistic talent, land people can enter without buying something, maintained paths, usable restrooms, shade, transit access, and public rules that allow community art to happen.

This is why public culture belongs in conversations about infrastructure. A city supports democratic life through meeting rooms, council agendas, and maintained places where strangers can gather, disagree, laugh, rest, and encounter something they did not plan to see.

Free performances still require paid artists, stage crews, musicians, and production workers. The Troupe asks audiences who can afford it to help keep the performances accessible.[4]

What Public Space Makes Possible

Live Oak Park and People's Park have different histories, users, and present conditions. This performance still made one shared fact visible: when public space is open and usable, people make culture together.

From my years organizing at People's Park, I remember people cooking food, playing music, tending plants, resting, arguing, and building relationships without needing to make a purchase. Losing that access changes what people are allowed to do together, regardless of how the acreage appears on a map.

Public space affects who can participate in city life, whose history remains visible, and whether gathering in public survives as Berkeley changes. People who use public land should be involved early enough in decisions to change the result. Public comment after a direction is effectively settled is not meaningful participation.

Mario Savio and the Responsibility to Speak

Mario Savio is one of my heroes. Before becoming a leader of Berkeley's Free Speech Movement, he spent the summer of 1964 in Mississippi helping Black residents register to vote. The UC Berkeley Library describes how his passion and precise use of language helped him cut through complexity and move students to act.[5]

I admire Savio because his example asks a simple question: were people given a real chance to shape a decision, or were they asked to comment after its direction had already been set?

That question matters in Southside. Residents, students, unhoused people, small businesses, artists, and park users should not be invited into a process only after the outcome is effectively settled.

Why This Is Part of My City Council Campaign

I am running for Berkeley City Council District 7 because Southside deserves a representative who treats public space as civic infrastructure and public participation as part of governing.

My position on People's Park is clear: I oppose building on it. I support housing on appropriate infill sites elsewhere, including underused parking lots, upper-story additions, conversions, and suitable UC-controlled land outside the Park. Berkeley can build needed housing while preserving this historic public gathering place.

A City Council member cannot order UC Berkeley to reverse a project. The office can still use public hearings, public records, budget decisions, city agreements, infrastructure negotiations, and public advocacy to demand accountability. I would use those tools to oppose construction on People's Park, press for its restoration as an open and usable community space, and protect public land elsewhere in Berkeley.

Live Oak Park and People's Park are different places, but this performance made their shared lesson visible. Free political art, mutual aid, rest, music, and public debate all require somewhere to happen.

Read more about my campaign for Berkeley City Council District 7 at www.aidanhill.vote.

See WRECKAGE in Berkeley

The official schedule lists additional Berkeley performances at Willard Park on August 22 and 23 and Cedar Rose Park on August 29 and 30. Music begins at 1:30 p.m., and performances begin at 2:00 p.m. Admission is free, with a $20 suggested donation. Check the official schedule before attending in case details change.[3]

Go see the show. Its free run depends on audience support, and the park itself shows what public land makes possible.

Berkeley should not wait for wreckage to remember why common spaces matter.

Author's Note

Aidan Hill is a Southside resident, longtime People's Park organizer, medical case manager, and candidate for Berkeley City Council District 7. Their campaign opposes construction on People's Park and supports public-space maintenance, meaningful public participation, and accessible community culture. Learn more at www.aidanhill.vote. This is a first-person report on a public performance. The views expressed are the author's own.

Sources

Support free political theater. The San Francisco Mime Troupe's park performances depend on audience support. Donate directly to the San Francisco Mime Troupe.