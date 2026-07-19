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No Blood In Our Sugar! From Negros To Crockett & The ILWU Battle With C&H Owed By Fangul
Report on ILWU Local 6 C&H Crocket strike and the international role of sugar plantation owners in the Island of Negros
No Blood In Our Sugar! From Negros To Crockett & The ILWU Battle At The C & H Fangul Owned Sugar Refinery
The ILWU Local 6 strike against the C & H sugar refinery in Crockett, California is connected to the slave labor conditions in the Philippines in Negros. The sugar that feeds the sugar refinery comes from the province of Negros in the Philippines where the sugar cane owners have been murdering union activist and organizers.
ILWU Local 10 longshore workers have also refused to unload a sugar ship from the Philippines at the refinery and have joined the strike by ILWU Local 6 making this connected to the ILWU coast wide contract for all longshore workers on the West Coast.
The company C&H is controlled by the American Sugar Refineries ASR which is owned by the Fangul family from Cuba who are long time big supporters and cronies of Trump who also live close to Trump's Maro Lago property. They also have a long record of operating slave labor plantations in the Dominican Republic and Haiti and now are taking on the ILWU. The Palm
each-based Fangul brothers — Alfonso “Alfy” Fanjul and Jose “Pepe” Fanjul Sr. also own Florida Crystals, a company that has for decades been accused of polluting the Florida Everglades ecosystem while buying off politicians through campaign contributions. The brothers partially own Domino Sugar and control roughly 40 percent of the state’s sugar industry,
Jose "Pepe" Fanjul Sr. besides being a crony of Trump is a client of Epstein but has yet to be prescuted.
ILWU Local 10 retired secretary treasurer Clarence Thomas talked about this connection at a LaborFest meeting at ILWU Local 10 on July 16, 2026.
Additional Media:
Hawaiian Workers Join ILWU Local 6 Strike Against C&H ASR Fanjul Family Refinery in Crockett
https://youtu.be/99_qhAJ8d98
ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strikers
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C& H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4
The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q
Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34
On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The ILWU Local 6 strike against the C & H sugar refinery in Crockett, California is connected to the slave labor conditions in the Philippines in Negros. The sugar that feeds the sugar refinery comes from the province of Negros in the Philippines where the sugar cane owners have been murdering union activist and organizers.
ILWU Local 10 longshore workers have also refused to unload a sugar ship from the Philippines at the refinery and have joined the strike by ILWU Local 6 making this connected to the ILWU coast wide contract for all longshore workers on the West Coast.
The company C&H is controlled by the American Sugar Refineries ASR which is owned by the Fangul family from Cuba who are long time big supporters and cronies of Trump who also live close to Trump's Maro Lago property. They also have a long record of operating slave labor plantations in the Dominican Republic and Haiti and now are taking on the ILWU. The Palm
each-based Fangul brothers — Alfonso “Alfy” Fanjul and Jose “Pepe” Fanjul Sr. also own Florida Crystals, a company that has for decades been accused of polluting the Florida Everglades ecosystem while buying off politicians through campaign contributions. The brothers partially own Domino Sugar and control roughly 40 percent of the state’s sugar industry,
Jose "Pepe" Fanjul Sr. besides being a crony of Trump is a client of Epstein but has yet to be prescuted.
ILWU Local 10 retired secretary treasurer Clarence Thomas talked about this connection at a LaborFest meeting at ILWU Local 10 on July 16, 2026.
Additional Media:
Hawaiian Workers Join ILWU Local 6 Strike Against C&H ASR Fanjul Family Refinery in Crockett
https://youtu.be/99_qhAJ8d98
ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strikers
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8
ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C& H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4
The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q
Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34
On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/KI3IMxm6i9w
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