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San Francisco Labor & Workers

No Blood In Our Sugar! From Negros To Crockett & The ILWU Battle With C&H Owed By Fangul

by LVP
Sun, Jul 19, 2026 4:51PM
Report on ILWU Local 6 C&H Crocket strike and the international role of sugar plantation owners in the Island of Negros
From Negros To Crockett & The Labor Connections
original image (1696x1049)
No Blood In Our Sugar! From Negros To Crockett & The ILWU Battle At The C & H Fangul Owned Sugar Refinery

The ILWU Local 6 strike against the C & H sugar refinery in Crockett, California is connected to the slave labor conditions in the Philippines in Negros. The sugar that feeds the sugar refinery comes from the province of Negros in the Philippines where the sugar cane owners have been murdering union activist and organizers.

ILWU Local 10 longshore workers have also refused to unload a sugar ship from the Philippines at the refinery and have joined the strike by ILWU Local 6 making this connected to the ILWU coast wide contract for all longshore workers on the West Coast.

The company C&H is controlled by the American Sugar Refineries ASR which is owned by the Fangul family from Cuba who are long time big supporters and cronies of Trump who also live close to Trump's Maro Lago property. They also have a long record of operating slave labor plantations in the Dominican Republic and Haiti and now are taking on the ILWU. The Palm
each-based Fangul brothers — Alfonso “Alfy” Fanjul and Jose “Pepe” Fanjul Sr. also own Florida Crystals, a company that has for decades been accused of polluting the Florida Everglades ecosystem while buying off politicians through campaign contributions. The brothers partially own Domino Sugar and control roughly 40 percent of the state’s sugar industry,

Jose "Pepe" Fanjul Sr. besides being a crony of Trump is a client of Epstein but has yet to be prescuted.

ILWU Local 10 retired secretary treasurer Clarence Thomas talked about this connection at a LaborFest meeting at ILWU Local 10 on July 16, 2026.

Additional Media:

Hawaiian Workers Join ILWU Local 6 Strike Against C&H ASR Fanjul Family Refinery in Crockett
https://youtu.be/99_qhAJ8d98

ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strikers
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8

ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C& H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4

The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q

Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34

On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0

Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo

Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/KI3IMxm6i9w
§Philippine Labor & Community Activists Are Supporting Picket Line
by LVP
Sun, Jul 19, 2026 4:51PM
sm_ilwu6_filipino_support.jpg
original image (2409x1652)
Philippine labor and community activists are supporting the ILWU Local 6 Crockett picket line and making the connection between the strike in Negros and the struggle in Crockett
https://youtu.be/KI3IMxm6i9w
§Trump Lifted Boycott On Slave Labor Cane To Benefit Billionaire Fanjul Owners
by LVP
Sun, Jul 19, 2026 4:51PM
sm_ilwu_6_strike_fanjul_deal_with_trump_lifts_boycott_on_dominican_force_labor.jpg
original image (335x597)
C & H is owned by American Sugar Refineries ASR which is owned by the Fanul family. The Fanguls gave millions to Trump and he has lifted the ban on slave labor sugar cane from the Dominican Republic.
https://youtu.be/KI3IMxm6i9w
§Fangul Billionaire Owner Jose "Pepe" Fangul Was One Of Eptstein's Clients
by LVP
Sun, Jul 19, 2026 4:51PM
Epstein With Client Jose "Pepe" Fangul
original image (525x640)
Trump's long time crony and owner of C&H Jose "Pepe" Fangul was a client of Epstein
https://youtu.be/KI3IMxm6i9w
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