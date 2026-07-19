top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/19/2026
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Capitalism, AI And Slavery With Professor Jodi Dean

Professor Jodi Dean
original image (4032x3024)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, July 19, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest
Location Details:
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/capitalism-ai-and-slavery/ For link
Capitalism, AI And Slavery With Professor Jodi Dean
July 19 @ 5:00 pm pst/7 pm cst/8 pm est
Zoom eventPresentation By Professor Jodi Dean, Author of Captailsm’s Grave, Neofeudalism and the New Class Struggle
The use by the capitalists and billionaires of AI is an existential threat to not only all workers in the United States but the world. Jodi Dean has made an important contribution on how the use of AI and tech is actually turning workers into neo feudal serfs in order to gain more profit and plunder by the capitalists from the workers and all public resources.
She looks at how service workers have become a very powerful force in the potential transformation of our society and why their role in the economy can be critical.
Dean talks about how the total deregulation of the market which is one of the aims of Project 2025. It aimed at transforming the working class into feudal with total control of the corporation and the state under feudal lords.
She also looks at how workers can use the internet through blogging and one of the lessons for breaking the information blockade and how the capitalist control and use of the media is another tool for the complete subjugation of the working class.
Her work raises the question of how the working class can fight back and win in this struggle for survival.
Jodi Dean is a professor of Political Science at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in NY.
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2026/event/capitalis...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 18, 2026 11:55PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code