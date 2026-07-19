Capitalism, AI And Slavery With Professor Jodi Dean

Date:

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

LaborFest

Location Details:

Capitalism, AI And Slavery With Professor Jodi Dean

July 19 @ 5:00 pm pst/7 pm cst/8 pm est

Zoom eventPresentation By Professor Jodi Dean, Author of Captailsm’s Grave, Neofeudalism and the New Class Struggle

The use by the capitalists and billionaires of AI is an existential threat to not only all workers in the United States but the world. Jodi Dean has made an important contribution on how the use of AI and tech is actually turning workers into neo feudal serfs in order to gain more profit and plunder by the capitalists from the workers and all public resources.

She looks at how service workers have become a very powerful force in the potential transformation of our society and why their role in the economy can be critical.

Dean talks about how the total deregulation of the market which is one of the aims of Project 2025. It aimed at transforming the working class into feudal with total control of the corporation and the state under feudal lords.

She also looks at how workers can use the internet through blogging and one of the lessons for breaking the information blockade and how the capitalist control and use of the media is another tool for the complete subjugation of the working class.

Her work raises the question of how the working class can fight back and win in this struggle for survival.

Jodi Dean is a professor of Political Science at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in NY.