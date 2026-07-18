Protest to Demand Justice for Lorenzo and Johan Killed by ICE

Date:

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible SF

Email:

Location Details:

corner of Van Ness and O’Farrell St, San Francisco

On July 7, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston while driving a work van with his crew. On July 13, ICE fatally shot 26-year-old Johan Sebastian Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine — his wife and toddler forced to witness his murder.



Both men were beloved members of their communities, killed on their way to work. Join us outside for a street protest as part of a nationwide day of action to demand Justice for Lorenzo and Johan, and justice for all. Because no one deserves to be killed by ICE. ICE off our streets!



This event will take place during our regular Saturday Trump Regime Takedown protest on the corner of Van Ness and O'Farrell St. Bring a sign. Bring your neighbors. Bring your voice.



This event is hosted by Indivisible SF and 50501 SF (organizers of the San Francisco No Kings March) as part of the National Day of Action organized by the Disappeared In America campaign to demand justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Johan Sebastian Guerrero, and everyone who has been killed by ICE.



A core principle behind all Indivisible, 50501, and Disappeared in America events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. We oppose violence, vandalism, and destruction of property. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.

