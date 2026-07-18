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Indybay Feature
San Diego Police State & Prisons

Filming the Police in San Diego

by Copwatch San Diego
Sat, Jul 18, 2026 4:11PM
Copwatch San Diego archives raw, first-person footage of law enforcement activities, traffic stops, and street-level police interactions, highlighting civilian oversight and accountability. Affiliated with UAPTSD, the channel primarily documents incidents involving police detentions and specialized unit activity, such as gang unit stakeouts. Explore the channel's, and its affiliate IRATE Productions', full catalog of video documentation on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/c/CopwatchSanDiego.

IRATE Productions YouTube Channel is primarily dedicated to Copwatch operations and documenting police accountability. Based in Southern California, the content is produced in association with the organization United Against Police Terror San Diego

(UAPTSD). [1, 2]
The video content on the channel can be summarized by the following core categories:

Street Copwatch Footage: The vast majority of the channel's 2,000+ videos consist of raw, on-the-scene documentation of police interactions. This includes filming traffic stops, active police scenes, pedestrian questioning, and arrests in real time to ensure transparency. [3, 4, 5, 6]

Documenting Alleged Misconduct: Many videos focus specifically on instances the creators describe as racial profiling, "pretextual" stops, or unnecessary escalation by law enforcement officers. [6]

Local San Diego Incidents: The footage heavily highlights police activities within specific neighborhoods in San Diego, such as City Heights and Mid-City, capturing responses to mental health crises, domestic calls, and neighborhood disturbances. [5, 7]

Know-Your-Rights Education: By filming publicly available civic interactions, the videos serve as practical demonstrations of citizens exercising their First and Fourth Amendment rights, highlighting the legality of filming police officers in public spaces. [2, 6]
[1] https://www.youtube.com
[2] https://www.youtube.com
[3] https://www.youtube.com
[4] https://www.youtube.com
[5] https://www.youtube.com
[6] https://www.youtube.com
[7] https://www.youtube.com
[8] https://www.youtube.com
Uaptsd.org Copwatch San Diego
For more information: https://uaptsd.org/
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