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Indybay Feature
Lompico Pond Restoration Project Volunteer Workday
Date:
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
4086349749
Location Details:
Lompico Pond and Redwoods Forest (officially "Lake Lompico")
11603 Lakeshore Drive
Felton, CA 95018
11603 Lakeshore Drive
Felton, CA 95018
Please join us again for our Lompico Pond Restoration Project (LPRP) Volunteer Workday next Saturday July 25th 10am-Noon.
Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")
~ 11603 Lakeshore Dr. (Felton CA 95018) near Lake Blvd
4th Saturday of every month,10am- Noon, January-October
We will supply tools!
Recommended to bring your own work gloves but we have extras if you don't have work gloves
Please consider walking or riding a bike as parking is limited in the area
Recommend long pants and long sleeves and sturdy closed toe footwear
Upon arrival, be sure to sign the volunteer sheet. This important step ensures your safety and participation.
Lompico Pond Restoration Project Workday this Saturday July 25th 10am-Noon.
Our monthly workday is the 4th Saturday of the month January-October, 10am-Noon for the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project.
MORE INFO: LompicoPond [at] gmail.com, 1.408.634.9749 text/ phone and WEBSITE below
WEBSITE:
Much more info on webpage specifically related to the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project via Valley Women's Club
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/lompico-pond-felton-ca/
SLV Habitat Restoration Program – Reveal Natives, Remove Invasives, Restore the Habitat
The San Lorenzo Valley Post article and photos by Julie Horner Re: Lompico Pond Restoration Project that appeared in the April 2024 print edition are currently still available online at
Lake Lompico: A Labor of Love - San Lorenzo Valley Post
https://slvpost.com/lake-lompico-a-labor-of-love/
Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")
~ 11603 Lakeshore Dr. (Felton CA 95018) near Lake Blvd
4th Saturday of every month,10am- Noon, January-October
We will supply tools!
Recommended to bring your own work gloves but we have extras if you don't have work gloves
Please consider walking or riding a bike as parking is limited in the area
Recommend long pants and long sleeves and sturdy closed toe footwear
Upon arrival, be sure to sign the volunteer sheet. This important step ensures your safety and participation.
Lompico Pond Restoration Project Workday this Saturday July 25th 10am-Noon.
Our monthly workday is the 4th Saturday of the month January-October, 10am-Noon for the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project.
MORE INFO: LompicoPond [at] gmail.com, 1.408.634.9749 text/ phone and WEBSITE below
WEBSITE:
Much more info on webpage specifically related to the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project via Valley Women's Club
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/lompico-pond-felton-ca/
SLV Habitat Restoration Program – Reveal Natives, Remove Invasives, Restore the Habitat
The San Lorenzo Valley Post article and photos by Julie Horner Re: Lompico Pond Restoration Project that appeared in the April 2024 print edition are currently still available online at
Lake Lompico: A Labor of Love - San Lorenzo Valley Post
https://slvpost.com/lake-lompico-a-labor-of-love/
For more information: https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 18, 2026 3:33PM
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