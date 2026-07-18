top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/25/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

Lompico Pond Restoration Project Volunteer Workday

Lompico Pond and Redwoods Forest (officially "Lake Lompico") 11603 Lakeshore Drive Felton, CA 95018
original image (791x1024)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
4086349749
Location Details:
Lompico Pond and Redwoods Forest (officially "Lake Lompico")
11603 Lakeshore Drive
Felton, CA 95018
Please join us again for our Lompico Pond Restoration Project (LPRP) Volunteer Workday next Saturday July 25th 10am-Noon.


Lompico Pond (aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")

~ 11603 Lakeshore Dr. (Felton CA 95018) near Lake Blvd


4th Saturday of every month,10am- Noon, January-October






We will supply tools!


Recommended to bring your own work gloves but we have extras if you don't have work gloves


Please consider walking or riding a bike as parking is limited in the area


Recommend long pants and long sleeves and sturdy closed toe footwear


Upon arrival, be sure to sign the volunteer sheet. This important step ensures your safety and participation.




Lompico Pond Restoration Project Workday this Saturday July 25th 10am-Noon.


Our monthly workday is the 4th Saturday of the month January-October, 10am-Noon for the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project.


MORE INFO: LompicoPond [at] gmail.com, 1.408.634.9749 text/ phone and WEBSITE below


WEBSITE:

Much more info on webpage specifically related to the Lompico Pond Restoration (and Demonstration) Project via Valley Women's Club



https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/lompico-pond-felton-ca/



SLV Habitat Restoration Program – Reveal Natives, Remove Invasives, Restore the Habitat





The San Lorenzo Valley Post article and photos by Julie Horner Re: Lompico Pond Restoration Project that appeared in the April 2024 print edition are currently still available online at



Lake Lompico: A Labor of Love - San Lorenzo Valley Post



https://slvpost.com/lake-lompico-a-labor-of-love/
For more information: https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 18, 2026 3:33PM
§Fawn and redwoods at Lompico Pond, 5/23/26
by Jim Vivian
Sat, Jul 18, 2026 3:33PM
Fawns at Lompico Pond and Redwoods Forest, 5/23/26
original image (1080x810)
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
§Lompico Pond and Redwoods Forest
by Jim Vivian
Sat, Jul 18, 2026 3:33PM
reflections of Redwoods etc. in Lompico Pond
original image (1472x828)
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code