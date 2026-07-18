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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/24/2026
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer Police State & Prisons

drop the charges!! cops out of everywhere!!

an image of a rainbow police car. overlaid text reads "drop the charges cops out of everywhere july 24 7pm castro & market st"
original image (1080x1080)
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Date:
Friday, July 24, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
gay shame + friends
Location Details:
Harvey Milk Plaza (Castro St & Market St) SF
drop the charges
cops out of everywhere

friday july 24, 7pm
castro st & market st

wear a mask!!
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 18, 2026 1:31PM
§and friends
by gay shame + friends
Sat, Jul 18, 2026 1:31PM
a raised fist over a background of grey drones and hot pink. white flier text reproduced in comment
original image (1026x1290)
cops out everywhere
drop the charges

no cops in community events
divest from the cops/invest in us
drop the charges 4 protestors

harvey milk plaza sf
castro st & market st
friday 7:00pm july 24
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