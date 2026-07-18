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Indybay Feature
drop the charges!! cops out of everywhere!!
Date:
Friday, July 24, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
gay shame + friends
Location Details:
Harvey Milk Plaza (Castro St & Market St) SF
drop the charges
cops out of everywhere
friday july 24, 7pm
castro st & market st
wear a mask!!
cops out of everywhere
friday july 24, 7pm
castro st & market st
wear a mask!!
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 18, 2026 1:31PM
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