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San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Defending Cuba Against US Aggression

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 18, 2026 1:22PM
Spartacists in Mission street protest against aggression threats by Trump regime
Spartacists in Mission street protest against aggression threats by Trump regime
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Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, July 17) - Mahatma Gandi was once asked what he thought of western civilization. He replied that it sounded like a good idea. Here’s another good idea. The workers of America would rise up against their capitalist masters, repudiate the Democratic party, breaks the chains of capitalism and install the socialist workers paradise.

That seems like a long shot for the Spartacists, but closer to home they protested against the threat of imminent aggression by the gangsters known as the Trump regime. As an action in support of the beleaguered nation of Cuba, the protest at the 24th street and Mission BART stop drew honking by approving cars and trucks. The activists also carried signs demanding a break from the Democratic Party that they see as having long ago succumbed to corporate money and abandoned the working class.

From the Spartacist League/U.S.:

U.S. imperialism is hell-bent on beating Cuba into submission. The oil blockade, economic sanctions and military buildup have left the Cuban people with no fuel, no medicine and food priced out of reach. Blackouts extend well past a day at a time as the country teeters on the brink of collapse. Trump and Rubio will keep tightening the noose until the imperialists establish an iron grip on the island. This would be an unmitigated disaster for the liban masses and a major milestone in the transformation of Latin America back into a fiefdom of the U.S. empire. It is urgently necessary to do everything possible to defend Cuba from within the belly of the beast.

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