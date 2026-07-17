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Palestine California Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

Urge AG Bonta to Drop Charges Against Stanford 11

by Campaign To Drop Charges Against Stanford 11
Fri, Jul 17, 2026 8:12PM
As a result of a conflict of interest the Santa Clara County DA Jeff Rose was disqualified in the prosecution of the Stanford 11. Now there is a campaign to get California Attorney General Rob Bonta to drop the charges.
Urge AG Bonta to Drop Charges Against Stanford 11

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has disqualified District Attorney Jeff Rosen and his entire office from retrying the Stanford 11 case, citing a conflict of interest tied to Rosen’s use of the prosecution to frame the case as combatting antisemitism, even though the defendants were not charged with a hate crime.

The ruling follows months of concern from students, civil rights advocates, and community members who warned that the case was politically motivated and aimed at criminalizing pro-Palestinian speech and protest.

The Stanford 11 were prosecuted after participating in a June 2024 protest calling on Stanford University to stop funding and profiting from Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Earlier this year, a jury deadlocked after weeks of deliberation, resulting in a mistrial.

Rosen sought a retrial before the court removed his office from the prosecution. Now, the California Attorney General’s Office must decide whether to continue the case.

Students should not face years of prosecution for protesting genocide. Continuing this case would only deepen the chilling effect on free speech and political dissent, especially at a time when Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, and allied students are facing surveillance, retaliation, and violence for speaking out.

Email Attorney General Rob Bonta now and demand that the unjust charges against the Stanford 11 be dropped.
For more information: https://win.newmode.net/caircalifornia/sta...
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