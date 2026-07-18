The screening will be followed by a discussion with the audience.As the genocide in Gaza continues and the occupied West Bank faces accelerating settlement expansion and ethnic cleansing, Britain and the wider West are witnessing a rapid change in the political and media landscape.What begins as a debate about editorial decisions in a London newsroom ultimately reflects a deeper crisis in Western democracy. The panel argues that the stifling of dissent and the distortion of language around Gaza are warning signs of an increasingly authoritarian media and political ecosystem in the West.================================================================CALL TO ACTIONCall and/or email scripts to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya: