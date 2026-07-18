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View events for the week of 7/18/2026
Palestine International

Free virtual screening of the documentary video "The BBC’s Gaza crisis"

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T9yYbaEMT2qTSXkSvXfw8Q#/registration
The screening will be followed by a discussion with the audience.

As the genocide in Gaza continues and the occupied West Bank faces accelerating settlement expansion and ethnic cleansing, Britain and the wider West are witnessing a rapid change in the political and media landscape.

What begins as a debate about editorial decisions in a London newsroom ultimately reflects a deeper crisis in Western democracy. The panel argues that the stifling of dissent and the distortion of language around Gaza are warning signs of an increasingly authoritarian media and political ecosystem in the West.

================================================================

CALL TO ACTION

Call and/or email scripts to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya:

https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/actions/abu-safiya-letters

For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2026...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 17, 2026 12:30PM
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