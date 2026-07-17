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You Can Program Your Quantum Computer with Open Source Tools
Is it global justice to make quantum computing widely available, or in the words of the IMF economist Irma Adelman, "widely shared". It is indeed the currency of the future.
There was no visible public discussion beyond the fears and promise of the post quantum world.
It is time to shine the light.
There was no visible public discussion beyond the fears and promise of the post quantum world.
It is time to shine the light.
Quantum Computers first appeared to me when Bill Clinton's cabinet temporarily opened doors of secrecy at DOE, revealing state of the art research done with taxpayer support. Access was given to the interested public, rather than selected individuals. What was lacking in the mid 90s was an operating system. There was no visible public discussion beyond the fears and promise of the post quantum world. Who would know that in 2021, an open source operating system would appear. What I've done here, to start the discussion is paste what remains of the quantum-os.org website at https://github.com/quantumos-org/quantum-os
Of course, it's unlikely you have a quantum computer available to run this code, but Qbits can be modeled on your classical computer, and simulations of quantum computers are available. Simulations will be slow, but can be realistic. So quantum computer is now within reach of your bright young children. My point is not to make a deep dive into the technology, but to dive just deep enough to bring to the surface social and economic realities that will result, before it's too late for us who are not part of the inner circle.
So here is the website that was started at quantum-os.org in 2021, and mysteriously abandoned. Mysterious pending further research. What we have so far of the old website continues here -
https://indyradio.net/?q=node/682
INDYRADIO
- belongs to all of us
Of course, it's unlikely you have a quantum computer available to run this code, but Qbits can be modeled on your classical computer, and simulations of quantum computers are available. Simulations will be slow, but can be realistic. So quantum computer is now within reach of your bright young children. My point is not to make a deep dive into the technology, but to dive just deep enough to bring to the surface social and economic realities that will result, before it's too late for us who are not part of the inner circle.
So here is the website that was started at quantum-os.org in 2021, and mysteriously abandoned. Mysterious pending further research. What we have so far of the old website continues here -
https://indyradio.net/?q=node/682
INDYRADIO
- belongs to all of us
For more information: https://indyradio.net/?q=node/682
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