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View events for the week of 7/18/2026
North Bay / Marin Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Bohemian Grove Action: Greet the Power Elite

Greet the Power Elite & Resurrect Care
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Date:
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Sonoma County
Location Details:
Monte Rio. Meet by the Bridge & head to Bohemian Ave. leading to Bohemian Grove.
We're bringing back the long-time Bohemian Grove Action with a "Resurrection of Care" ritual, speakers, live music, CODEPINK skit called "Talkin' About a Revolution", sing-along, possibly a kayak flotilla, optional community picnic following the action. We will be honoring local activist Mary Moore, age 90, who spearheaded the Bohemian Grove actions for over 30 years. We don't have the 2026 guest list, but past Boho Grove guests included Henry Kissinger and Ronald Reagan. The men-only retreat for the oligarchs is the location where the Manhattan Project was cooked up. The oligarchs inside drinking and networking are working together to destroy all life via AI, dirty fossil and nuclear fuels, and endless war and genocide.
Peaceful, family-friendly event. We are united to overthrow the oligarchy. Join us!
You may want to visit the exhibit of memorabilia from past Boho Grove Actions, curated to honor Moore, at the Hoot Owl Gallery in Monte Rio, 3-7 pm.
Note: This is a very rural forested area, the Grove Address we provided is not a 'drive-to' address, people need to park by the bridge and walk to the intersection on the south side of the bridge. There will be signs and people directing cars to parking areas.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/718sonoma
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 17, 2026 12:58AM
§Bohemian Grove Action July 18, 10am-1pm
by CODEPINK Sonoma County
Fri, Jul 17, 2026 12:58AM
Greet the Power Elite & Resurrect Care
original image (810x1080)
https://www.codepink.org/718sonoma
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