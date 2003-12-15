From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
"End the ICE Age" Campaign Launch Call
Date:
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Detention Watch Network
Location Details:
Online
https://detentionwatchnetwork.app.neoncrm.com/forms/end-the-ice-age-campaign-launch-call-llamada-registration-575
https://detentionwatchnetwork.app.neoncrm.com/forms/end-the-ice-age-campaign-launch-call-llamada-registration-575
Hastily created just over two decades ago, ICE is not necessary nor is its existence a forgone conclusion. Now is the time to End the ICE Age once and for all: Shut down detention centers, ICE out of communities, and redirect ICE funding.
Learn from our speakers on how you can end the ICE Age including:
Leqaa Kordia, formerly detained Palestinian leader
Silky Shah, Executive Director, Detention Watch Network
Benita Jain, Supervising Attorney, Immigrant Defense Project
Tania Wolf, Southeast Advocacy Manager, National Immigration Project
IG: https://www.instagram.com/end_theiceage/
Learn from our speakers on how you can end the ICE Age including:
Leqaa Kordia, formerly detained Palestinian leader
Silky Shah, Executive Director, Detention Watch Network
Benita Jain, Supervising Attorney, Immigrant Defense Project
Tania Wolf, Southeast Advocacy Manager, National Immigration Project
IG: https://www.instagram.com/end_theiceage/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 16, 2026 6:00PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network