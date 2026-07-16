The AFL-CIO “Solidarity Center” & Why Is Trump Funding It?Thursday July 16 @ 4:00 pm pst/6 pm cst/7pm estLEPAIO PanelThe need for international workers solidarity is critical for workers in the US and around the world. The AFL-CIO international operations is through the Solidarity Center which is nearly totally funded by the National Endowment For Democracy NED. The recent Trump Republican budget provided with for over $300 million to the NED and the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center will receive $71 million for it’s operations around the world. The Labor Education Project For AFL-CIO International Operations LEPAIO has opposed the AFL-CIO funding of it’s international operations and at the recent Labor Notes convention passed out a statement about the US government funding of the Solidarity Center.At this panel there will be a report on what happened at the Labor Notes meeting and why the issue of international solidarity and the AFL-CIO was left out. While there were panels on international labor solidarity, the issue and role of the AFL-CIO was not addressed.The AFL-CIO’s Solidarity Center’s operations was also not addressed. There will also be a report on building international solidarity with the Colombian GM workers who have had an encampment at the Bogota embassy for over 15 years. This struggle has been ignored by the Solidarity Center which has an office in Bogota.Speakers:Kim Scipes – Author on “Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage?” –Professor Emeritus Westville Campus of Purdue University NorthwestFrank Hammer – Retired UAW 909 President GMSteve Zeltzer – WorkWeek, Member of NG & CWA Local 39521Sponsored by Labor Education Project On The AFL-CIO International Operation