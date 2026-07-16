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From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/16/2026
U.S. Labor & Workers

The AFL-CIO “Solidarity Center” & Why Is Trump Funding It?

The AFL-CIO Was Directly Involved In Overthrowing The Chilean Allende Government
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Date:
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
LEPAIO
Location Details:
Link to Event
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/the-afl-cio-solidarity-center-why-is-trump-funding-it/
The AFL-CIO “Solidarity Center” & Why Is Trump Funding It?
Thursday July 16 @ 4:00 pm pst/6 pm cst/7pm est
LEPAIO Panel

The need for international workers solidarity is critical for workers in the US and around the world. The AFL-CIO international operations is through the Solidarity Center which is nearly totally funded by the National Endowment For Democracy NED. The recent Trump Republican budget provided with for over $300 million to the NED and the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center will receive $71 million for it’s operations around the world. The Labor Education Project For AFL-CIO International Operations LEPAIO has opposed the AFL-CIO funding of it’s international operations and at the recent Labor Notes convention passed out a statement about the US government funding of the Solidarity Center.
At this panel there will be a report on what happened at the Labor Notes meeting and why the issue of international solidarity and the AFL-CIO was left out. While there were panels on international labor solidarity, the issue and role of the AFL-CIO was not addressed.
The AFL-CIO’s Solidarity Center’s operations was also not addressed. There will also be a report on building international solidarity with the Colombian GM workers who have had an encampment at the Bogota embassy for over 15 years. This struggle has been ignored by the Solidarity Center which has an office in Bogota.

Speakers:
Kim Scipes – Author on “Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage?” –Professor Emeritus Westville Campus of Purdue University Northwest
Frank Hammer – Retired UAW 909 President GM
Steve Zeltzer – WorkWeek, Member of NG & CWA Local 39521
Sponsored by Labor Education Project On The AFL-CIO International Operation
https://aflcio-int.education
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2026/event/the-afl-c...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 16, 2026 12:59PM
§AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Director Bauder Appealed To Trump To Get Funding
by LEPAIO
Thu, Jul 16, 2026 12:59PM
sm_afl-cio_solidarity_center_bauder_ceo.jpeg
original image (600x600)
The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Director Shawna Bader-Blau filed a statement urging the Trump government to continue to fund the National Endowment for Democracy which funds the Solidarity Center. Trump and the Republicans agreed to the funding which means $71 million for the yearly operations for this international operation of the AFL-CIO
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/the-afl-c...
§Mexico City Ford Workers Protested Murder Of Auto Worker By CIA Funded Gangsters
by LEPAIO
Thu, Jul 16, 2026 12:59PM
Mexico City Ford Workers Protested The Murder & Attack On. Their Plant By CIA AFL-CIO Funded Thugs
In 1980 the AFL-CIO funded by the CIA hired thugs and gangsters to attack the workers at the Mexico City assembly plant. One worker was murdered and many were injured and this was exposed in a book by Rob Mckenzie in his book El Golpe: US Labor, the CIA, and the Coup at Ford in Mexico. The AFL-CIO has never reported on this apologized and compensated the workers and families in this criminal attack.
https://laborfest.net/2026/event/the-afl-c...
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