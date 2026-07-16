Crafts As Resistance: Free Craft Night In Dolores Park

Date:

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Starbellied Collective

Location Details:

Mission Dolores Park, San Francisco (Near Helen Diller Park)

Join us in Mission Dolores Park on 7/26 for a "night" of art and community building! We will make zines, patches, bookmarks, collages, posters and more! All materials will be provided courtesy of the girls at the Starbellied Collective!



We will also provide free feminine hygiene products, canned food, and books! Bring a friend or two! The more the merrier!



Time: noon-5pm

Location: Mission Dolores Park, San Francisco (Near Helen Diller Park)