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Indybay Feature
Crafts As Resistance: Free Craft Night In Dolores Park
Date:
Sunday, July 26, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Starbellied Collective
Location Details:
Mission Dolores Park, San Francisco (Near Helen Diller Park)
Join us in Mission Dolores Park on 7/26 for a "night" of art and community building! We will make zines, patches, bookmarks, collages, posters and more! All materials will be provided courtesy of the girls at the Starbellied Collective!
We will also provide free feminine hygiene products, canned food, and books! Bring a friend or two! The more the merrier!
Time: noon-5pm
Location: Mission Dolores Park, San Francisco (Near Helen Diller Park)
We will also provide free feminine hygiene products, canned food, and books! Bring a friend or two! The more the merrier!
Time: noon-5pm
Location: Mission Dolores Park, San Francisco (Near Helen Diller Park)
For more information: http://instagram.com/starbellied_zine
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 16, 2026 3:45AM
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