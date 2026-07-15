Ceasefire Postcards Pop Up

Date:

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Ceasefire Postcards

Location Details:

1122 University Ave, Berkeley CA

Join us at Heyma Coffee on Saturday, July 18, from 12pm to 2pm to demand that Congress takes action to uphold human rights in Palestine and across the region. As Israel's genocide in Gaza continues, ethnic cleansing intensifies in the West Bank, and criminal military attacks on Lebanon and Iran further destabilize the region, it is more urgent than ever that our elected officials act. Together, we will call on our representatives to support an arms embargo on Israel, support the Block the Bombs Act, continue to oppose Trump's proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget, reject provisions in the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would further integrate the U.S. and Israeli militaries, and demand the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and all Palestinian prisoners.



Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza, was arrested by Israeli forces on December 27, 2024, after Israeli troops stormed the hospital, then the last functioning hospital in North Gaza. He was detained along with other medical staff and patients. Reports indicate that Dr. Abu Safiya's health is rapidly deteriorating, making international pressure for his release more urgent than ever.



Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.



