top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/18/2026
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Government & Elections

Ceasefire Postcards Pop Up

1122 University Ave, Berkeley CA
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Ceasefire Postcards
Location Details:
1122 University Ave, Berkeley CA
Join us at Heyma Coffee on Saturday, July 18, from 12pm to 2pm to demand that Congress takes action to uphold human rights in Palestine and across the region. As Israel's genocide in Gaza continues, ethnic cleansing intensifies in the West Bank, and criminal military attacks on Lebanon and Iran further destabilize the region, it is more urgent than ever that our elected officials act. Together, we will call on our representatives to support an arms embargo on Israel, support the Block the Bombs Act, continue to oppose Trump's proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget, reject provisions in the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would further integrate the U.S. and Israeli militaries, and demand the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and all Palestinian prisoners.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza, was arrested by Israeli forces on December 27, 2024, after Israeli troops stormed the hospital, then the last functioning hospital in North Gaza. He was detained along with other medical staff and patients. Reports indicate that Dr. Abu Safiya's health is rapidly deteriorating, making international pressure for his release more urgent than ever.

Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.

Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 15, 2026 9:43PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code