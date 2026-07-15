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Resilient Comedy
Date:
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Lisa Geduldig
Location Details:
Eclectic Box
446 Valencia St (between 15th and 16th Streets)
SF, CA 94103
446 Valencia St (between 15th and 16th Streets)
SF, CA 94103
The July 28th Resilient Comedy show features Abhay Nadkarni, Jon Lehre, Brett Jennings, and Lisa Geduldig.
Staying sane in current times means taking time to experience joy and laughter. These comedy shows also raise awareness and funds for organizations doing crucial work. Each month, partial proceeds will benefit a different organization.
Partial proceeds from the July show will benefit: The ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), which is currently in courts and communities across the country to protect everyone’s rights during this unprecedented time. ACLU.org
Staying sane in current times means taking time to experience joy and laughter. These comedy shows also raise awareness and funds for organizations doing crucial work. Each month, partial proceeds will benefit a different organization.
Partial proceeds from the July show will benefit: The ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), which is currently in courts and communities across the country to protect everyone’s rights during this unprecedented time. ACLU.org
For more information: http://www.CityBoxOffice.com/resilient-comedy
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 15, 2026 4:42PM
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