Resilient Comedy

Date:

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Lisa Geduldig

Location Details:

Eclectic Box

446 Valencia St (between 15th and 16th Streets)

SF, CA 94103

The July 28th Resilient Comedy show features Abhay Nadkarni, Jon Lehre, Brett Jennings, and Lisa Geduldig.



Staying sane in current times means taking time to experience joy and laughter. These comedy shows also raise awareness and funds for organizations doing crucial work. Each month, partial proceeds will benefit a different organization.



Partial proceeds from the July show will benefit: The ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), which is currently in courts and communities across the country to protect everyone’s rights during this unprecedented time. ACLU.org