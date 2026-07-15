From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers
UC Healthcare Workers Demand Freedom For Dr Abu Safiya & All Palestine Healthcare Workers
UC healthcare workers spoke out at the UC Regents meeting to demand that they support the freedom of Palestinian Dr. Abu Safiya and the more than 400 Palestinian healthcare workers who have been jailed, tortured and face death.
UCSF healthcare workers and supporters of Palestinian healthcare workers attended the UC Regents meeting in San Francisco on July 15, 2026 at the UCSF Mission Bay Campus and demanded the freedom of Dr. Abu Safiya who has been tortured by the Israeli police and is near death. The Palestinian Physicians Syndicate and Doctors Against Genocide called for an global day of action to free Dr. Safiya and the over 400 other healthcare workers who have been kidnapped and are facing torture and concentration camp conditions in Israeli prisons.
They also protested the collusion of the UC Regents and UC bosses with the Zionist regime.
They have targeted and fired UC workers including Dr. and Professor Rupa Marya for speaking out against the genocide and UC's connection with the Zionist regime. She also who spoke outside the meeting from Ireland where she was forced to go to continue her work after she was terminated.
She also discussed the support by UC UAW 4811 and UAW Region 6 for Zionist supporter Scott Wiener who had personally targeted her to get her terminated from her job and is now opposing the California tax on billionaires to fund the healthcare and other programs cut by the Trump government.
UC workers including the CNA UC nurse, UPTE members and CIR Interns and Residents also demanded proper staffing at UC hospitals. They testified that there is an emergency situation from the lack of staffing and the dangers to patients and healthcare workers at the hospital. The healthcare workers also demanded that the UC Regents stop the construction of a thirty meter telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea.
Additional Media:
Health Workers "Sick From Genocide" Speakout At SFGH/UCSF To Release Dr. Abu Safiya & All Prisoners https://youtu.be/nXmpXWn_5MQ
UCSF SFGH Healthcare Workers Speak Out On US Israel Genocide & Demand Freedom For Dr. Abu Safiya
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-6-24-ucsf-sfgh-healthcare-workers-speak-out-on-us-israel-genocide
Stop Genocide & War Crimes By Israel/US
https://youtu.be/ICHSWsX_V5c](https://youtu.be/ICHSWsX_V5c
Doctors Against Genocide
https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/
UC Workers Speak Out On Palestine At UPTE AFSCME 3299 Strike At UCSF Mission Bay campus
https://youtu.be/DEtHkawLV58
UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g
No Room For Emergency San Francisco’s Biggest Hospital System: Don’t Talk About Palestine
https://theintercept.com/2024/11/19/ucsf-medical-palestine-speech/
UC Regents, Unions & The Struggle Against Genocide and Zionism
https://youtu.be/xmy2ZJGKYjI
UAW Members Demand that UAW Rescind Endorsement of Zionist & Billionaire Shill Scott Wiener
https://youtu.be/JPfO9KV31Vk
Pro-Israel PAC drops $60K for Scott Wiener who is also supported by UAW 4811 & UAW Region 6
https://missionlocal.org/2026/05/san-francisco-june-election-sergey-brin/
Labor Zionism, Israel, US Labor & Imperialism With Labor Historian Jeff Schuhrke
https://youtu.be/FdS80qLTMZk
Zionist Senator Scott Wiener joins Shawn Fain of UAW, UC President Milliken
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-97o81Z031E&t=12s
California Jewish legislators demand that UC and CSU systems protect Jewish students
https://jweekly.com/2023/11/10/jewish-legislators-demand-that-uc-and-csu-protect-jewish-students/
UC, UAW Announce $23 Billion Bond To Fund Scientific Research While Requiring Drug Discounts For Californians
https://sd11.senate.ca.gov/news/senator-wiener-uc-uaw-announce-23-billion-bond-fund-scientific-research-while-requiring-drug
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
They also protested the collusion of the UC Regents and UC bosses with the Zionist regime.
They have targeted and fired UC workers including Dr. and Professor Rupa Marya for speaking out against the genocide and UC's connection with the Zionist regime. She also who spoke outside the meeting from Ireland where she was forced to go to continue her work after she was terminated.
She also discussed the support by UC UAW 4811 and UAW Region 6 for Zionist supporter Scott Wiener who had personally targeted her to get her terminated from her job and is now opposing the California tax on billionaires to fund the healthcare and other programs cut by the Trump government.
UC workers including the CNA UC nurse, UPTE members and CIR Interns and Residents also demanded proper staffing at UC hospitals. They testified that there is an emergency situation from the lack of staffing and the dangers to patients and healthcare workers at the hospital. The healthcare workers also demanded that the UC Regents stop the construction of a thirty meter telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea.
Additional Media:
Health Workers "Sick From Genocide" Speakout At SFGH/UCSF To Release Dr. Abu Safiya & All Prisoners https://youtu.be/nXmpXWn_5MQ
UCSF SFGH Healthcare Workers Speak Out On US Israel Genocide & Demand Freedom For Dr. Abu Safiya
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-6-24-ucsf-sfgh-healthcare-workers-speak-out-on-us-israel-genocide
Stop Genocide & War Crimes By Israel/US
https://youtu.be/ICHSWsX_V5c](https://youtu.be/ICHSWsX_V5c
Doctors Against Genocide
https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/
UC Workers Speak Out On Palestine At UPTE AFSCME 3299 Strike At UCSF Mission Bay campus
https://youtu.be/DEtHkawLV58
UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g
No Room For Emergency San Francisco’s Biggest Hospital System: Don’t Talk About Palestine
https://theintercept.com/2024/11/19/ucsf-medical-palestine-speech/
UC Regents, Unions & The Struggle Against Genocide and Zionism
https://youtu.be/xmy2ZJGKYjI
UAW Members Demand that UAW Rescind Endorsement of Zionist & Billionaire Shill Scott Wiener
https://youtu.be/JPfO9KV31Vk
Pro-Israel PAC drops $60K for Scott Wiener who is also supported by UAW 4811 & UAW Region 6
https://missionlocal.org/2026/05/san-francisco-june-election-sergey-brin/
Labor Zionism, Israel, US Labor & Imperialism With Labor Historian Jeff Schuhrke
https://youtu.be/FdS80qLTMZk
Zionist Senator Scott Wiener joins Shawn Fain of UAW, UC President Milliken
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-97o81Z031E&t=12s
California Jewish legislators demand that UC and CSU systems protect Jewish students
https://jweekly.com/2023/11/10/jewish-legislators-demand-that-uc-and-csu-protect-jewish-students/
UC, UAW Announce $23 Billion Bond To Fund Scientific Research While Requiring Drug Discounts For Californians
https://sd11.senate.ca.gov/news/senator-wiener-uc-uaw-announce-23-billion-bond-fund-scientific-research-while-requiring-drug
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network