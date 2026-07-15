From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

UC Healthcare Workers Demand Freedom For Dr Abu Safiya & All Palestine Healthcare Workers by LVP UC healthcare workers spoke out at the UC Regents meeting to demand that they support the freedom of Palestinian Dr. Abu Safiya and the more than 400 Palestinian healthcare workers who have been jailed, tortured and face death.



They also protested the collusion of the UC Regents and UC bosses with the Zionist regime.



They have targeted and fired UC workers including Dr. and Professor Rupa Marya for speaking out against the genocide and UC's connection with the Zionist regime. She also who spoke outside the meeting from Ireland where she was forced to go to continue her work after she was terminated.



She also discussed the support by UC UAW 4811 and UAW Region 6 for Zionist supporter Scott Wiener who had personally targeted her to get her terminated from her job and is now opposing the California tax on billionaires to fund the healthcare and other programs cut by the Trump government.



UC workers including the CNA UC nurse, UPTE members and CIR Interns and Residents also demanded proper staffing at UC hospitals. They testified that there is an emergency situation from the lack of staffing and the dangers to patients and healthcare workers at the hospital. The healthcare workers also demanded that the UC Regents stop the construction of a thirty meter telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea.



Additional Media:



Health Workers "Sick From Genocide" Speakout At SFGH/UCSF To Release Dr. Abu Safiya & All Prisoners



UCSF SFGH Healthcare Workers Speak Out On US Israel Genocide & Demand Freedom For Dr. Abu Safiya

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-6-24-ucsf-sfgh-healthcare-workers-speak-out-on-us-israel-genocide



Stop Genocide & War Crimes By Israel/US





Doctors Against Genocide

https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/



UC Workers Speak Out On Palestine At UPTE AFSCME 3299 Strike At UCSF Mission Bay campus

https://youtu.be/DEtHkawLV58



UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital

https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g



No Room For Emergency San Francisco’s Biggest Hospital System: Don’t Talk About Palestine

https://theintercept.com/2024/11/19/ucsf-medical-palestine-speech/



UC Regents, Unions & The Struggle Against Genocide and Zionism

https://youtu.be/xmy2ZJGKYjI



UAW Members Demand that UAW Rescind Endorsement of Zionist & Billionaire Shill Scott Wiener

https://youtu.be/JPfO9KV31Vk



Pro-Israel PAC drops $60K for Scott Wiener who is also supported by UAW 4811 & UAW Region 6

https://missionlocal.org/2026/05/san-francisco-june-election-sergey-brin/



Labor Zionism, Israel, US Labor & Imperialism With Labor Historian Jeff Schuhrke

https://youtu.be/FdS80qLTMZk



Zionist Senator Scott Wiener joins Shawn Fain of UAW, UC President Milliken

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-97o81Z031E&t=12s



California Jewish legislators demand that UC and CSU systems protect Jewish students

https://jweekly.com/2023/11/10/jewish-legislators-demand-that-uc-and-csu-protect-jewish-students/



UC, UAW Announce $23 Billion Bond To Fund Scientific Research While Requiring Drug Discounts For Californians

https://sd11.senate.ca.gov/news/senator-wiener-uc-uaw-announce-23-billion-bond-fund-scientific-research-while-requiring-drug



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net UCSF healthcare workers and supporters of Palestinian healthcare workers attended the UC Regents meeting in San Francisco on July 15, 2026 at the UCSF Mission Bay Campus and demanded the freedom of Dr. Abu Safiya who has been tortured by the Israeli police and is near death. The Palestinian Physicians Syndicate and Doctors Against Genocide called for an global day of action to free Dr. Safiya and the over 400 other healthcare workers who have been kidnapped and are facing torture and concentration camp conditions in Israeli prisons.They also protested the collusion of the UC Regents and UC bosses with the Zionist regime.They have targeted and fired UC workers including Dr. and Professor Rupa Marya for speaking out against the genocide and UC's connection with the Zionist regime. She also who spoke outside the meeting from Ireland where she was forced to go to continue her work after she was terminated.She also discussed the support by UC UAW 4811 and UAW Region 6 for Zionist supporter Scott Wiener who had personally targeted her to get her terminated from her job and is now opposing the California tax on billionaires to fund the healthcare and other programs cut by the Trump government.UC workers including the CNA UC nurse, UPTE members and CIR Interns and Residents also demanded proper staffing at UC hospitals. They testified that there is an emergency situation from the lack of staffing and the dangers to patients and healthcare workers at the hospital. The healthcare workers also demanded that the UC Regents stop the construction of a thirty meter telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea.Additional Media:Health Workers "Sick From Genocide" Speakout At SFGH/UCSF To Release Dr. Abu Safiya & All Prisoners https://youtu.be/nXmpXWn_5MQ UCSF SFGH Healthcare Workers Speak Out On US Israel Genocide & Demand Freedom For Dr. Abu SafiyaStop Genocide & War Crimes By Israel/US https://youtu.be/ICHSWsX_V5c ]( https://youtu.be/ICHSWsX_V5c Doctors Against GenocideUC Workers Speak Out On Palestine At UPTE AFSCME 3299 Strike At UCSF Mission Bay campusUCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General HospitalNo Room For Emergency San Francisco’s Biggest Hospital System: Don’t Talk About PalestineUC Regents, Unions & The Struggle Against Genocide and ZionismUAW Members Demand that UAW Rescind Endorsement of Zionist & Billionaire Shill Scott WienerPro-Israel PAC drops $60K for Scott Wiener who is also supported by UAW 4811 & UAW Region 6Labor Zionism, Israel, US Labor & Imperialism With Labor Historian Jeff SchuhrkeZionist Senator Scott Wiener joins Shawn Fain of UAW, UC President MillikenCalifornia Jewish legislators demand that UC and CSU systems protect Jewish studentsUC, UAW Announce $23 Billion Bond To Fund Scientific Research While Requiring Drug Discounts For CaliforniansProduction of Labor Video Project

§ UC Workers & Supporters Rallied Outside The UC Regents Meeting by LVP UC CNA nurses, UPTE members, SEIU CIR and other supporters rallied outside the UC regents meeting

§ Fired UCSF Dr. and Professor Rupa Marya Spoke By Phone About The Role Of UC Regents by LVP UCSF Dr. and Professor Rupa Marya spoke by phone about her termination, the role of UC bosses and the regents and UC UAW 4811 and UAW Region 5 officials who are supporting Zionist politician Scott Wiener who was personally responsible for helping to get her fired. He is also opposing the tax on the billionaires.

§ UCSF CNA Nurse Reported On Dangerous Staffing Conditions At UCSF by LVP A delegation of CNA UCSF workers reported on the dangerous health and safety conditions for patients and workers by the failure to properly staff the emergency room at the Parnassus Campus. The UC Regents and bosses are spending billions on a massive expansion of hospitals while attacking the workers. They are also pushing the staffing cuts to be more competitive against Sutter, Kaiser and the UC healthcare systems which they are competing against for profits.

§ Call To Free Dr. Hassam Abu Safiya by LVP The life of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya is in jeopardy as a result of his torture by Israeli police prison forces. The UC Regents have supported the Zionist regime and have financial and corporate ties with the regime.

§ Dr. Hassam Abu Safiya by LVP The Israeli government and police kidnapped Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and they are torturing him to death as well as continuing to torture and jail over 400 Palestinian healthcare workers.