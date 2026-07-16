From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Haiti & The Crisis In The Caribbean
Date:
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Haiti Action Committee
Email:
Phone:
510-483-7481
Location Details:
518 Valencia
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Join Haiti Action Committee for an evening of solidarity with the peoples of Haiti, Cuba and Puerto Rico, and all peoples confronted by US empire’s cruelty, greed and aggression. Hear from Pierre Labossiere, co-founder of Haiti Action Committee; Corina Nolet, co-Executive Director of Global Exchange, back from the March 2026 Nuestra America convoy to Cuba; and Dr. Frankie Ramos, educator, long-time Bay Area Puerto Rican independence activist. In Haiti, Cuba and Puerto Rico, the Trump Administration’s strategy to cement US dominance over all of Latin America and the Caribbean is exposed.
For more information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 15, 2026 11:33AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network