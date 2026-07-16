Haiti & The Crisis In The Caribbean

Date:

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Haiti Action Committee

Email:

Phone:

510-483-7481

Location Details:

518 Valencia

San Francisco, CA

Join Haiti Action Committee for an evening of solidarity with the peoples of Haiti, Cuba and Puerto Rico, and all peoples confronted by US empire’s cruelty, greed and aggression. Hear from Pierre Labossiere, co-founder of Haiti Action Committee; Corina Nolet, co-Executive Director of Global Exchange, back from the March 2026 Nuestra America convoy to Cuba; and Dr. Frankie Ramos, educator, long-time Bay Area Puerto Rican independence activist. In Haiti, Cuba and Puerto Rico, the Trump Administration’s strategy to cement US dominance over all of Latin America and the Caribbean is exposed.