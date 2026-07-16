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View events for the week of 7/16/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Assisting the Coral St. Refugees and Documenting Police Crimes

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Date:
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Time:
7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Coral Street Volunteers
Email:
Phone:
8314234833
Location Details:
Coral and Limekiln gathering...then along coral St. in front of the Housing Matters (aka Funding Matters) povery-pimpery-complex
Sweep support is Thursday 7am on Coral St. wear work clothes. we'll be helping people transport their belongings to keep them safe from criminals with badges - criminals who seek to rob citizens of everything they own for no reason other than cruelty, judging by last week's documented events currently expecting a crew of 4-6 people and 2-3 vehicles, which should make light work of the morning's deliveries.

It might be a good day to stop by if you're considering joining and want to get a feel for what it's like that said, police have begun interfering with our efforts by refusing us free access during parts of the sweep. which should be surprising, considering we're putting in so much work to clear the street for them, but it's consistent with a demonstrated pattern of malicious intent. apparently we've made enough of a difference for them to feel the need to do something,

And i don't know what shenanigans they're going to pull next the residents of Coral St certainly think we've made a difference! i continue to receive gratitude for our efforts. and i am grateful for all of you who have volunteered, donated, offered advice, or expressed support for our little part of the fight for human rights!
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 15, 2026 9:45AM
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