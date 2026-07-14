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Indybay Feature
John Lewis Weekend of Action: San Rafael
Date:
Sunday, July 19, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Patty Hoyt
Location Details:
San Rafael Civic Center Farmers Market
The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power. ICE is murdering people on our streets and spreading fear throughout the nation. Trump and his sycophants are trying to rig elections all while they rake in billions of dollars, taking from those in need to line their own pockets, while at the same time bombing innocents around the world.
But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.
We in Marin will be making good trouble at the Civic Center farmer’s market on Sunday, July 19, starting at 10 a.m.
As John Lewis said, “Sometimes you have to not just dream about what could be—you get out and push, and you pull, and you preach.”
But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.
We in Marin will be making good trouble at the Civic Center farmer’s market on Sunday, July 19, starting at 10 a.m.
As John Lewis said, “Sometimes you have to not just dream about what could be—you get out and push, and you pull, and you preach.”
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 14, 2026 8:26PM
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