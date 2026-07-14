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Indybay Feature
East Bay Labor & Workers

Hawaiian Workers Join ILWU Local 6 Strike Against C&H ASR Fanjul Refinery in Crockett

by LVP
Tue, Jul 14, 2026 7:42PM
Hawaiian workers who are members of ILWU Local 142 in Hawaii flew to the US and Crockett to support the ILWU Local 6 strikers at the C& H refinery. It use to handle sugar cane from the Islands but the owners shut it down to move for non-union labor in the Philippines.
Hawaiian workers who are member of ILWU Local 142 in Hawaii flew to the US and Crockett to support the ILWU Local 6 strikers at the C&am...
original image (1410x996)
Hawaiian workers who are members of ILWU Local 142 joined the picket lines of ILWU Local 6 on 7/14/26 at the C & H sugar refinery in Crockett that is owned by ASR and the Fanjul family.

The Hawaiian unionists talked about why the fight at Crockett is important to all workers. The workers talked about the conditions of the sugar workers in the Philippines where they have
been shot down and murdered.

The Fanjul family which own C&H through the ASR corporation has a record of using slave labor conditions in the Dominican Republic and also charged with bribing officials.

Additional Media:

ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H Strikers
https://youtu.be/QEkB5QUAQG8

ILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & Conditions
https://youtu.be/PY6Rj82n_cs

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4

The Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyVcyRjy52Q

Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass Action
https://youtu.be/3fTLkPEEu34

On Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike Today
https://youtu.be/-dqrEQHYzqI

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0

Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo

Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s

For More Information

ILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike Fund
https://square.link/u/ifFpgkRO

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/99_qhAJ8d98
§ILWU Local 6 C&H Workers Resting In Front Of Plant
by LVP
Tue, Jul 14, 2026 7:42PM
sm_ilwu_6_c_h_strikers_resting.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The ILWU Local 6 C&H workers resting in front of the plant.
https://youtu.be/99_qhAJ8d98
§Mural On Building Near ILWU 6 Picket Line
by LVP
Tue, Jul 14, 2026 7:42PM
sm_ilwu_6_c_h_mural_near_picket_line_7-14-26.jpg
original image (2423x3024)
A community Arts store was close to the picket line and had a mural of the city and the plant.
https://youtu.be/99_qhAJ8d98
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