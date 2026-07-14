Hawaiian workers who are members of ILWU Local 142 in Hawaii flew to the US and Crockett to support the ILWU Local 6 strikers at the C& H refinery. It use to handle sugar cane from the Islands but the owners shut it down to move for non-union labor in the Philippines.

Hawaiian workers who are members of ILWU Local 142 joined the picket lines of ILWU Local 6 on 7/14/26 at the C & H sugar refinery in Crockett that is owned by ASR and the Fanjul family.The Hawaiian unionists talked about why the fight at Crockett is important to all workers. The workers talked about the conditions of the sugar workers in the Philippines where they havebeen shot down and murdered.The Fanjul family which own C&H through the ASR corporation has a record of using slave labor conditions in the Dominican Republic and also charged with bribing officials.Additional Media:ILWU10 Workers Protest Unloading At Levin Terminal Of Ship Of Sugar To Bust ILWU6 C&H StrikersILWU 6 Workers Strike At Crockett C&H ASR Sugar Plant To Protect Their Contract & ConditionsILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle ContinuesThe Sugar Babies Amy Serrano 2005 2006Juneteenth & The Fight Today Against Resegregation & A Fascist Government-Time For Mass ActionOn Juneteenth, ILWU Local 10 VP Trent Willis Talks About History & Struggle For General Strike TodayKill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of OaklandILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To AllZim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli ApartheidMass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In GazaDanny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023For More InformationILWU 6 Crockett C&G Strike FundProduction of Labor Video Project