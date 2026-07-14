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Panel: "What's Happening At Pacifica & The Fight For Democratic Control"
Date:
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
To Join The Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84954958968
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84954958968
A Panel "What's Happening At Pacifica & The Fight For For Democratic Control"
Wednesday July 15, 2026 3pm pst/5pm cst/6pm est
The attack on independent media is coming not only from the Trump fascist government but
from some at Pacifica who are corporatizing and centralizing the control of independent media including Pacifica and the stations.
This panel will include members from Pacifica stations throughout the country who will report on their concerns and Issues and why this important for working people unions and the oppressed. They will also report on the removal of three candidates from KPFA by the Pacifica National Election Supervisor and one candidate who will likely be removed from WPFW.
Sponsored By WorkWeek
To Join The Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84954958968
Wednesday July 15, 2026 3pm pst/5pm cst/6pm est
The attack on independent media is coming not only from the Trump fascist government but
from some at Pacifica who are corporatizing and centralizing the control of independent media including Pacifica and the stations.
This panel will include members from Pacifica stations throughout the country who will report on their concerns and Issues and why this important for working people unions and the oppressed. They will also report on the removal of three candidates from KPFA by the Pacifica National Election Supervisor and one candidate who will likely be removed from WPFW.
Sponsored By WorkWeek
To Join The Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84954958968
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 14, 2026 5:31PM
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