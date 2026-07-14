A Panel "What's Happening At Pacifica & The Fight For For Democratic Control"Wednesday July 15, 2026 3pm pst/5pm cst/6pm estThe attack on independent media is coming not only from the Trump fascist government butfrom some at Pacifica who are corporatizing and centralizing the control of independent media including Pacifica and the stations.This panel will include members from Pacifica stations throughout the country who will report on their concerns and Issues and why this important for working people unions and the oppressed. They will also report on the removal of three candidates from KPFA by the Pacifica National Election Supervisor and one candidate who will likely be removed from WPFW.Sponsored By WorkWeekTo Join The Zoom