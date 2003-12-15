Noisemakers Against Genocide Protest at the Israel Consulate

Date:

Friday, July 17, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Jackie Barshak

Location Details:

Israel Consulate 456 Montgomery

Friday July 17th marks 1,014 days since the beginning of Israel's siege of Gaza. For 1,014 days healthcare workers, teachers, humanitarian workers, journalists, faith leaders, families and children have been killed by Israel Offense Forces and settlers.



Join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and the Revolutionary Love Brigade in protest outside the Israel Consulate. Israel Consulate Out of San Francisco! Share your commitment to bearing witness to genocide.



Make good noise in protest of 1,014 days of genocide. Bring what you've got to make a ruckus, we love banners, drums, whistles, horns, flags and chalk. Free Palestine! We'll have an open mic and a news roundup blast broadcasted to the downtown.



Bring your thoughts, poetry and prose. This week we will be honoring the memory of Gaza poets murdered by the IOF, those like the courageous Rafaat Alareer and Heba Abu Nada, and lifting up living Gaza poets such as Mosab Abu Toha and Abu-al Sheikh. These poets defy the cultural genocide intent on destroying their resistance. We invite you to bring a poem written by a Gaza poet to read.

