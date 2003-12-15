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View events for the week of 8/8/2026
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Strike Debt Bay Area Book Group: Hayek's Bastards

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Date:
Saturday, August 08, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Strike Debt Bay Area
Email:
Location Details:
Email strike.debt.bay.area@gmail.com a few days beforehand for the online invite.  All are welcome!

For our August meeting we will read through Section 3 of Hayek's Bastards: Race, Gold, IQ, and the Capitalism of the Far Right (Amazon), (Princeton Press), by Quinn Slobadian.

Winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for Criticism

How neoliberals turned to nature to defend inequality after the end of the Cold War

Neoliberals should have seen the end of the Cold War as a total victory—but they didn’t. Instead, they saw the chameleon of communism changing colors from red to green. The poison of civil rights, feminism, and environmentalism ran through the veins of the body politic and they needed an antidote.

To defy demands for equality, many neoliberals turned to nature. Race, intelligence, territory, and precious metal would be bulwarks against progressive politics. Reading and misreading the writings of their sages, Friedrich Hayek and Ludwig von Mises, they articulated a philosophy of three hards—hardwired human nature, hard borders, and hard money—and forged the alliances with racial psychologists, neoconfederates, ethnonationalists, and goldbugs that would become known as the alt-right.

Following Hayek’s bastards from Murray Rothbard to Charles Murray to Javier Milei, we find that key strains of the Far Right emerged within the neoliberal intellectual movement not against it. What has been reported as an ideological backlash against neoliberal globalization in recent years is often more of a frontlash. This history of ideas shows us that the reported clash of opposites is more like a family feud.

Strike Debt Bay Area hosts this non-technical book group discussion monthly on new and radical economic thinking. Our first book was  Doughnut Economics, and our most recent books were Here Comes the Sun,  Pacific CircuitA Paradise Built in HellWhat’s Left – 3 Paths Through the Planetary CrisisThe Age of Insecurity and Elinor Ostrom’s Rules for Radicals. For the rest of our reading list see here.
   

For more information: http://strike-debt-bay-area.tumblr.com/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 14, 2026 12:35PM
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