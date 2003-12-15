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Rally at the CalSTRS board meeting!
Date:
Thursday, July 23, 2026
Time:
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Calstrs Divest
Location Details:
Westin hotel- Millbrae, CA (sf airport)
1 Old Bayshore highway Millbrae 94030
1 Old Bayshore highway Millbrae 94030
Join us to demand that CalSTRS, the pension fund for California educators, sell their Israel bonds and divest from companies that enable the occupation, ethnic cleansing and genocide in Palestine! We will rally at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Westin Hotel where CalSTRS is holding their summer board meeting. Public comment is at 9:00 a.m. For more information please go to our website: CalSTRS divest.org
For more information: http://calstrsdivest.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 14, 2026 11:04AM
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