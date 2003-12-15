Rally at the CalSTRS board meeting!

Date:

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Time:

8:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Calstrs Divest

Location Details:

Westin hotel- Millbrae, CA (sf airport)

1 Old Bayshore highway Millbrae 94030

Join us to demand that CalSTRS, the pension fund for California educators, sell their Israel bonds and divest from companies that enable the occupation, ethnic cleansing and genocide in Palestine! We will rally at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Westin Hotel where CalSTRS is holding their summer board meeting. Public comment is at 9:00 a.m. For more information please go to our website: CalSTRS divest.org

