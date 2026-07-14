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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/19/2026
Americas California Santa Cruz Indymedia South Bay Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

No Detention Center in Gilroy: Shut it Down!

Meet at San Ysidro Park, 770 Murray Ave, Gilroy, March to 7240 Holsclaw RD, Gilroy
original image (1080x1350)
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Date:
Sunday, July 19, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via ICE Out of Gilroy
Location Details:
Meet at San Ysidro Park, 770 Murray Ave, Gilroy, March to 7240 Holsclaw RD, Gilroy
NO DETENTION CENTER IN GILROY: SHUT IT DOWN!

Join San Jose Coalition Against Trump and ICE out of Gilroy to oppose the construction of an ICE facility capable of holding detainees!

The detention center would allow ICE the necessary infrastructure to hold operations such as Midway Blitz in the Bay Area. Locally, we haven't seen the full scale of attacks and won't allow them to operate to such an extent! As of 2025 to now, up to 51 immigrants have died in detention, we cannot allow any more deaths! We must stand up and Fight back and organize against ICE attacks whether through protests, barrio walks or campaigns to prevent any detention centers in the South Bay! We demand ICE OUT!

LEGALIZATION FOR ALL! FREE THEM ALL!

-July 19th 3PM

Meet at 770 Murray Ave

March to 7240 Holsclaw RD
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/iceoutofgilroy/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 14, 2026 7:08AM
§
by via ICE Out of Gilroy
Tue, Jul 14, 2026 7:08AM
sm_ice_out_of_gilroy_2.jpg
original image (1080x1350)
https://www.instagram.com/iceoutofgilroy/
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