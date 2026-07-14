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Mob boss Trump demands protection fee of 20% in Strait of Hormuz
Photo of Donald Trump with magazine editor Edward Kosner, center, and Roy Cohn, a Trump mentor and lawyer whose clients included bosses of two major New York crime families.
Mob boss Trump demands protection fee of 20% in Strait of Hormuz
By Lynda Carson - July 14, 2026
Dictionary definition of a Protection Racket. “A scheme where a group demands money from a business, individual or collective group, in exchange for protection from violence or damage.”
The mob connected convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has declared that ships using the Straight of Hormuz must pay a 20% protection fee to use the Strait of Hormuz, or else.
President Trump’s reported mob connections, may be found here, https://www.cnn.com/2015/07/31/politics/trump-mob-mafia/index.html , and here, https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2023/08/donald-trump-rico-indictment-georgia-mafia-ties/ , or here, https://www.themarshallproject.org/2016/04/27/trump-and-the-mob .
That’s right. The convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has decided to use the Pentagon and the U.S. military as a ‘protection racket’ in the Strait of Hormuz, to make a lot of money. He has named the ‘protection racket,’ The Guardian of Hormuz.
According to Bloomberg.com, “Trump’s Strait of Hormuz demand of 20% in protection fees, implies a fee of $30 million per supertanker.”
Indeed. The price of gas and goods being shipped from overseas, will skyrocket in the U.S.A. as a direct result of the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s actions.
Will the convicted felon President Trump be held accountable for this ‘protection racket scheme’ some day, including other despicable and unlawful actions he has taken while he has been in the White House? According to the U.S. Supreme Court, “A former president is entitled to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his ‘conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority.’”
That’s right. In a July 3, 2024 release with the ACLU, in part is says, “The Supreme Court’s decision to grant presidents immunity from prosecution for criminal acts committed while in office not only gives Donald Trump a free pass for his past crimes, but sets a dangerous precedent for all future presidents.”
Regardless of what the U.S. Supreme Court has declared, the convicted felon President Trump is not taking any chances, and reportedly the Trump administration has lunched an effort to dismantle the ‘International Criminal Court’.
The Guardian of Hormuz:
In a July 13, 2026 release with ForeignPolicy.com, in part it says, The Guardian of Hormuz - “For months, the United States has cited Iran’s claims over the Strait of Hormuz, including Tehran’s vow to impose tolls on commercial ships, as a reasoning for continued war.
“It’s an international waterway,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month. “No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway. That’s existing international law.”
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump flipped the script, vowing to establish U.S. control over the strategic thoroughfare and charge all cargo vessels a steep toll for access.
“The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “[B]ut as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World.”
A fifth of global oil and gas once passed through the Strait of Hormuz. However, since the Iran war ignited in late February, Tehran has effectively shut down the thoroughfare, disrupting supply chains and raising energy costs. The White House has repeatedly stressed that U.S. forces will reopen the strait to everyone—without tolls. “There isn’t a nation on Earth that supports having to pay money to go through the straits,” Rubio said on June 25.”
Yet Trump told Fox & Friends on Monday that the United States is no longer interested in working for free. “We’re going to be reimbursed because the other nations are very wealthy, they’re on our side, and we can’t be expected to do that for nothing,” the U.S. president said.
In response, the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization condemned any attempt by Washington or Tehran to charge tolls, as doing so would violate global freedom of navigation norms. And Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that continued U.S. military intervention in the strait “could lead to greater incidents in the global oil and gas sector.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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