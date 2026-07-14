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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/5/2026
San Francisco Arts + Action

Panel: Shaping Legacy Monument Case Studies

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium 100 Larkin Street San Francisco, CA 94102
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Date:
Wednesday, August 05, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Hear from the Community Engagement Consultants that guided community engagement and artists' activations for five selected monument case studies from the Civic Art Collection. Each consultant collaborated with a community historian to guide three community story circles and two artists to propose creative interventions and public programming over the course of a year. Their work aligns with the Shaping Legacy Audit Report recommendation from the San Francisco Arts Commission to create a participatory, community-based planning process for monuments and memorials with long histories of adverse public reaction.

Case study monuments include Francis Scott Key, General Ulysses Simpson Grant, Padre Junipero Serra, Christopher Columbus and The Dewey Monument.

Panelists & affiliated organizations
- Jade Fong, Programs & Projects Lead, American Indian Cultural District
- Lauren Bartone, Artist, California Migration Museum
- LisaRuth Elliot, Co-director, Shaping San Francisco
- Raquel Redondiaz, Director, SOMA Pilipinas
- Paul S. Flores, Community Storyteller, Youth Speaks

Moderator
- Sara Moncada, Director of Native Ecology, Association of Ramaytush Ohlone

This program is part of the Power & Public Memory: Shaping Legacy Program Series, which uplifts community stories and artists' proposals for reimagined commemorative landscapes and inclusive spaces of public memory. The series runs through November, with subsequent programs on the first Wednesday of each month.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2026/08/05/panel-s...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 14, 2026 1:22AM
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