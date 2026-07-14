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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/16/2026
Palestine International Anti-War Labor & Workers Media Activism & Independent Media

Live from Gaza: Honoring the Families of Martyred Journalists

Livestream from Gaza at bit.ly/PH4P16
original image (512x640)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Time:
12:00 AM - 3:00 AM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Project Hope Palestine
Location Details:
Livestream from Gaza at bit.ly/PH4P16
A Project Hope for Palestine Event!

A LIVE EVENT from GAZA, Palestine!

A day of performances: Dabkeh, singing, speeches, fun activities in honoring and supporting the Gaza martyred journalists families - an ongoing Project Hope for Palestine campaign in collaboration with the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

With attendance by some of your favorite influencers from Gaza: Nour Alnajjar, Mahmoud Zuaiter and many other major Palestinian journalists.

Speech by Ahed Farwaneh, General secretary of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

Singing by Rola Dalloul, our favorite singer from Gaza.

Dabkeh performances by Joy Team, your loveliest performers from Gaza.

Tune in live on Instagram -

July 16th at
12am (midnight) Pacific Daylight Time

10am Palestine Time

*Palestine is 10hrs ahead

Book your calendars, save the date!

This campaign of support will continue to reach every family of the martyred journalists.

For donations:

Venmo
https://account.venmo.com/u/Project-HopePalestine

Chuffed
https://chuffed.org/project/projecthope

IG post:
https://www.instagram.com/p/DawtokWylWw/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 14, 2026 12:26AM
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