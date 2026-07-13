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View events for the week of 7/18/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

Monterey: John Lewis Votercade - We Demand Free & Fair Voting GOTV Auto Caravan & Rally

PART 1: VOTERCADE - Meet at 12:30 p.m. at The Village Project 1069 Broadway, Seaside, CA 93955 PART 2: Voter Registration • 12-2pm: 855 ...
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Date:
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Monterey and partners
Location Details:
PART 1: VOTERCADE - Meet at 12:30 p.m. at The Village Project 1069 Broadway, Seaside, CA 93955

PART 2: Voter Registration
• 12-2pm: 855 Broadway, Seaside
• 2-4pm: Colton Hall, Monterey

PART 3: RALLY at 2:00–4:00 p.m. in Monterey
Colton Hall, 570 Pacific Street, Monterey
Saturday, July 18 at 12:30 – 4pm

https://www.instagram.com/50501monterey/

In July, 1964, the Civil Rights Act became law. One year later, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission opened its doors. Neither was a gift. Both were hard-won victories earned by people like you who marched, organized, protested, and challenged injustice.

Today, many of those hard-fought gains are under attack. The Trump administration is dismantling civil rights protections, weakening the institutions created to enforce them, and advancing policies that threaten the fundamental right to vote.

The lesson of history is clear: progress is never given. It is demanded. It is organized. It is defended.

Now it's our turn.

If our votes weren't powerful, those in power wouldn't work so hard to control them.

For generations, those who feared the power of the people have tried to silence the people's voice—from poll taxes and literacy tests to modern efforts to purge voter rolls, make voting more difficult, restrict assistance to voters, challenge legitimate ballots, spread distrust in our elections, and weaken the laws that protect every American's right to vote.

They know something we should never forget: Our vote is the one thing they can't buy.

Billionaires can buy influence. Corporations can buy advertising. Political operatives can flood our airwaves and social media with propaganda and misinformation. But they cannot buy millions of Americans standing together and voting.

That's why they work so hard to divide us, distract us, discourage us, and convince us our votes don't matter.

There is nothing more powerful in a democracy than an informed, engaged electorate. When ordinary people organize, show up, and vote together, we are stronger than concentrated wealth, stronger than fear, and stronger than those who believe power belongs only to the few.

That is exactly why protecting the freedom to vote matters. And that is exactly why we will not be silent.

On Saturday, July 18, communities across the country will come together to demand free and fair voting rights for everyone. We honor the legacy of John Lewis, whose lifelong fight for voting rights inspired generations to make 'good trouble' in the pursuit of justice.

Join us as we continue that work with our VOTERCADE and Rally.


UPDATED EVENT DETAILS

This year's event has three parts at various locations.

Part 1: The VOTERCADE 12:30–2:00 p.m. – Seaside

• Decorate your vehicle at home with signs and flags supporting voting rights, voter registration, and democracy—or decorate when you arrive.

• Meet at 12:30 p.m. at The Village Project 1069 Broadway, Seaside

• Look for volunteers wearing neon pink vests for route maps and instructions. • Borrow window-safe markers and signs. • Follow the lead vehicle, obey all traffic laws, and drive safely. • After arriving in Monterey, park and join the rally.


Part 2: Voter Registration

• 12-2pm: 855 Broadway, Seaside

• 2-4pm: Colton Hall, Monterey


Part 3: RALLY 2:00–4:00 p.m. – Monterey

Colton Hall 570 Pacific Street Monterey

Please note: Our usual location is unavailable because it was previously reserved by another group.

The Civil Rights Movement changed this country because ordinary people refused to accept injustice as inevitable. They showed up. They stood together. They made good trouble.

Now it's our turn.

Bring your family. Bring your friends. Bring your voice.

Together, let's make Good Trouble—and remind those in power that, in a democracy, the people still have the final say. — This event has been organized by 50501 Monterey and Unite Monterey County with The League of Women Voters and Monterey Indivisible. It has been permitted by the city and the police have been informed.

All 50501 Monterey events are inclusive, nonviolent, and community-led with a commitment to resistance solely through nonviolent action
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 13, 2026 10:19PM
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