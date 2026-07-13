Saturday, July 18 at 10am – 1:30pmWe educate and empower local residents to engage in peaceful, non-violent direct actions that challenge injustice and creates harmony in community.Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, we're organizing an event in our community to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations.Good Trouble Gang Sacramento is going to GET OUT THE VOTE! Come join the votercade to draw attention to the Importance of Voting. We will end at the Community Center and provide voter registration and information. (Starting location will be emailed after you register for the event.)The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power.But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.Join us!Please note: A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.