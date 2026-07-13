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San Pablo: Good Trouble Sidewalk Protest for Racial Justice & Voting Rights
Date:
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Contra Costa County
Location Details:
Intersection of 23rd Street and San Pablo Ave
San Pablo, CA
San Pablo, CA
SIDEWALK RALLY FOR AGAINST RACIST VOTER SUPPRESSION
Saturday, July 18 at 11am – 12pm PDT
More info: https://indivisiblewestcococounty.org/events/
The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power. We will not stand by idly and let this happen.
We will demonstrate on the street with our signs to remind our community members that we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action. Join us!
Here are some suggested messages to write on your signs:
Good Trouble Lives On!
Black Votes Matter!
Hands Off Our Vote!
No SAVE Act!
Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, people are organizing events across the nation to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations.
Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
Saturday, July 18 at 11am – 12pm PDT
More info: https://indivisiblewestcococounty.org/events/
The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power. We will not stand by idly and let this happen.
We will demonstrate on the street with our signs to remind our community members that we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action. Join us!
Here are some suggested messages to write on your signs:
Good Trouble Lives On!
Black Votes Matter!
Hands Off Our Vote!
No SAVE Act!
Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, people are organizing events across the nation to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations.
Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 13, 2026 9:36PM
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