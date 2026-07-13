From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Concord: Good Trouble Lives On - Vigil for Voting & Racial Justice
Date:
Friday, July 17, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible ReSisters and partners
Location Details:
Todos Santos Plaza
2175 Willow Pass Rd
Concord, CA 94520
Bring a camping chair if you'd like to sit during the program.
2175 Willow Pass Rd
Concord, CA 94520
Bring a camping chair if you'd like to sit during the program.
Friday, July 17 at 7 – 7:45pm
More info here: https://www.indivisibleresisters.org/calendar
Or find an event near you here: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions/map/
The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power.
But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.
Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, we're organizing an event in our community to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations.
Join us on Friday, July 17, 7 - 7:45 p.m. for an evening vigil at Todos Santos Plaza, Concord. A time to gather, reflect, and recharge; we’ll have speakers (including Sevgi Fernandez, founder of Together We Stand), live music, spoken word poetry.
Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
More info here: https://www.indivisibleresisters.org/calendar
Or find an event near you here: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions/map/
The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power.
But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.
Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, we're organizing an event in our community to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations.
Join us on Friday, July 17, 7 - 7:45 p.m. for an evening vigil at Todos Santos Plaza, Concord. A time to gather, reflect, and recharge; we’ll have speakers (including Sevgi Fernandez, founder of Together We Stand), live music, spoken word poetry.
Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 13, 2026 9:24PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network