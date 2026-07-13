In Memory of Lorenzo: Community Vigil for Truth, Justice, and Accountability

Date:

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Blue Turn Indivisible

Location Details:

Gateway Plaza

790 W El Camino Real

Mountain View, CA 94040

On July 7, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston, Texas. He was a father, a worker, and a member of his community, and he was not a suspect. His life was taken by those who do not care whether the laws are obeyed or whether human rights are upheld, because they have immunity from our government on their mission to destroy our multiracial democracy.



Join us as we gather to honor Lorenzo's life and remember all those who have been killed or harmed by ICE. Together, we will demand accountability for the system that continues to operate with cruelty and impunity.



Wear black as a sign of remembrance for those who have been killed or disappeared into detention and separated from their loved ones.



We will distribute paper monarch butterflies bearing the names of immigrants whose lives were lost to the ICE machine. The monarch symbolizes resilience, hope, transformation, and the long journey so many immigrants make in search of safety and opportunity. Together, we will raise these butterflies in remembrance and as a visible call for justice.



This vigil is part of a growing national movement leading up to the Justice for Lorenzo Day of Action and Accountability on July 25.



We are calling for:

* A full, independent, and transparent investigation into Lorenzo's killing.

* The immediate release and protection of the witnesses who were detained, including Lorenzo's brother.

* An end to cooperation with ICE that enables abusive enforcement without meaningful accountability.

* Congressional oversight and action to hold ICE and DHS accountable before expanding enforcement or funding.



Enough is enough. ICE out. Justice for Lorenzo.

In all our actions, we are committed to nonviolence as a guiding principle in our protests, organizing, and advocacy. We expect all participants to help de-escalate potential confrontations and to treat everyone with dignity and respect.