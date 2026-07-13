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Santa Rosa: Good Trouble Lives On - No SAVE Act! Rally for Voting & Civil Rights
Date:
Sunday, July 19, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Yes We Can Indivisible group
Location Details:
Old Courthouse Square
3rd Street and Santa Rosa Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
3rd Street and Santa Rosa Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Friday, July 17 at 6:30 – 8:30pm
In solidarity with Good Trouble Lives On Weekend of Action, Yes We Can Indivisible is making some good trouble. Civic education starts with awareness. Dress as your favorite superhero (or create one of your own!) and join us on the sidewalk for our first of many visibility events between now and November using the theme “Voting is Your Superpower”.
Only signs encouraging voter participation, please. Some suggested slogans: “Voting is Your Superpower”, “Your Vote is Your Voice”, “Vote”, “Your Vote Matters”.
Voter registration and voter education materials will be available.
The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power.
But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.
Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, we're organizing an event in our community to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations. Join us!
Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
In solidarity with Good Trouble Lives On Weekend of Action, Yes We Can Indivisible is making some good trouble. Civic education starts with awareness. Dress as your favorite superhero (or create one of your own!) and join us on the sidewalk for our first of many visibility events between now and November using the theme “Voting is Your Superpower”.
Only signs encouraging voter participation, please. Some suggested slogans: “Voting is Your Superpower”, “Your Vote is Your Voice”, “Vote”, “Your Vote Matters”.
Voter registration and voter education materials will be available.
The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power.
But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.
Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, we're organizing an event in our community to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations. Join us!
Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 13, 2026 8:59PM
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Voting is Your Superpower Rally: correct date & time: Sunday, July 19 at 10 – 11:30am
Mon, Jul 13, 2026 10:30PM
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