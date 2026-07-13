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View events for the week of 7/18/2026
East Bay Arts + Action

Alameda: Good Trouble Lives On - Community Art & Action Event

Upper Washington Park 740 Central Ave Alameda, CA 94501 Family friendly
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Date:
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Alameda
Location Details:
Upper Washington Park
740 Central Ave
Alameda, CA 94501

Family friendly
Alameda Good Trouble Lives On - Art & Action Community Event

Saturday, July 18 at 12 – 2pm for the John Lewis Weekend of Action

https://indivisible-alameda.org/events/

Alamedans don't just stand for voting rights, we take action! Sometimes through rallies, sometimes through marching, and this time… through art!

Join us for a family friendly community art project in the park on Saturday, July 18th! Be part of this national 3-day celebration of the late John Lewis, one of the indelible icons of the civil rights and voting rights movements.

Bring a friend and fight for voting rights through interactive art, music and immediate political actions you can take to make a difference in your orbit!

The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power.

But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified actions.

Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought t
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 13, 2026 8:40PM
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