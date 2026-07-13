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View events for the week of 7/19/2026
East Bay Racial Justice

Alameda Indivisible: "John Lewis: Good Trouble" Film FREE Screening & Panel Discussion

Alameda Theatre and Cinaplex 2317 Central Ave Alameda, CA 94501 PLEASE NOTE: Because this is a free showing hosted at the Alameda Theatr...
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Date:
Sunday, July 19, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Alameda Indivisible:
Location Details:
Alameda Theatre and Cinaplex
2317 Central Ave
Alameda, CA 94501

PLEASE NOTE: Because this is a free showing hosted at the Alameda Theatre and Cineplex, you will need to get your FREE tickets through the Alameda Theatre box office or through their website (with a tiny on-line processing fee): https://www.alamedatheatres.com/showtimes/
COMMUNITY SCREENING: "John Lewis: Good Trouble" Film & Panel Discussion

Sunday, July 19 at 4:30 – 7pm

FREE tickets (small online process fee): https://www.alamedatheatres.com/showtimes/
(go to JULY 19 movies list page)

More info: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions/event/985122/

Trailer: https://www.indybay.org/calendar/?page_id=12

Indivisible Alameda will host a free community showing of the documentary "John Lewis: Good Trouble" on Sunday, July 19th. This 1 hour 36 minute film will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A on the threat to our current voting rights. This program is one of three days making up the weekend of action.

From voter suppression bills like the SAVE Act to the criminalization of protest, and the gutting of the Voting Rights Act, the Trump administration is launching a full-scale attack on our civil and human rights. But we know the truth: in America, the power lies with the people, and we’re rising to prove it. This is more than a protest; it’s a moral reckoning. A continuation of the movement Lewis helped lead, and a new front in the struggle for freedom.

FYI: SIGNING UP THROUGH MOBILIZE DOES NOT GET YOU A TICKET

Because this is a free showing hosted at the Alameda Theatre and Cineplex, **you will need to get your FREE tickets through the Alameda Theatre box office or through their website (with a tiny on-line processing fee): https://www.alamedatheatres.com/showtimes/ **

Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 13, 2026 8:30PM
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