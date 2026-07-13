Pacifica: Good Trouble Lives On - Support Voting Rights Sidewalk Rally

Date:

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Local volunteers for John Lewis Day

Location Details:

California 1 & Mori Point Road, South of Moose Lodge

Hwy 1/Mori Point Rd

Pacifica, CA 94044

Saturday, July 18 at 12 – 1pm



The fight to protect voting rights never ends, and right now, we’re witnessing a Jim-Crow-era effort from politicians and their billionaire friends to restrict our freedoms, silence our voices, and consolidate power.



But in America, we choose our leaders. We will decide our future. The same spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington lives on in our unified action.



Six years after the passing of Congressman Lewis, we're organizing a sign waving event in our community to carry the torch, continue the legacy of John Lewis, and pass it forward to future generations. Join us!



Good Trouble Lives On is a non-partisan weekend of action. We require that participants commit to not advocate for, endorse, or oppose any political candidate or ballot initiative. A core principle behind all Good Trouble Lives On events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.



